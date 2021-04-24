Contributor Log In/Sign Up
14 Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone.

We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your communication skills and make your life easier in some way.

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone.

We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your communication skills and make your life easier in some way.

  • To find out if a person likes you, pick a word and every time he/she uses this word or synonymous word phrases, nod and smile. If he/she does like you, watch him/her start using the word all the time.
  • Do you want people to take your words seriously? Every time you tell them something, say that your father taught you this. People tend to believe parents’ advice inherently.
  • Become an ultimate ‘Rock, paper, scissors’ champion! To win at the ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ game, right before playing it, ask your opponent a random question. Most of the time your confused friend will throw ‘scissors.’
  • If you want people to agree with you, just nod and maintain eyecontact while you’re talking. ‘The nod’ sign means ‘everything I’m saying is true.’ Plus, following social behavior patterns, people tend to nod back.
  • Have you ever wished the subway wasn’t that crowded in the morning? In crowded places look right in front of you, in the direction in which you’re going. You will be impressed watching the crowd literally give way to you. This trick is very easy to explain: in crowded places we tend to look other people in the eyes so that we know which direction someone is going. We take the opposite way so not to run into each other.
  • If a certain song is stuck in your head and you would love to forget it, try to think of the end of the song. According to the Zeigarnik effect, our brain tends to remember the things that we’ve left unfinished. So if you think of the end of the annoying earworm, you will be able to get it out of your head.

