14 Hidden Signs You’re Not As Healthy As You Think

To maintain health, generally we will adopt a healthy lifestyle, including adjusting our diet, sleeping patterns, and exercising regularly. However, is that enough? Maybe not, because what you think also affects your overall health.

Research at Stanford University , United States, reveals the relationship between mindset and health. According to scientists, people who think negatively about their physical activity tend to think of themselves as unfit.

For 21 years, researchers conducted research on how much people exercise while looking at mortality data in 61,000 adults.

Researchers stated that people who thought they were not doing as much exercise as their peers died earlier than people who thought they were doing a lot of exercise, even when the amount of exercise they actually did was the same.

Exercise can prolong a person’s life, but mindset also has an effect. Octavia Zahrt, the study’s author, found that there was a 71 percent greater risk of death for people who considered themselves less active than those who thought they exercised more than other people.

Paying attention to health is very important for everyone. And glory will also feel beautiful if it is accompanied by a healthy body and soul.
Unfortunately, many people underestimate the importance of paying attention to body health. They do various things, but do not care about whatever is best for themselves, even though they are currently the body. We look good and fit, but that is not an excuse without paying attention to the health of our bodies.

14 Hidden Signs You’re Not As Healthy As You Think, and It’s important to know them!

Things like snoring and hair loss may be totally harmless. But if any of these 14 symptoms persist, don’t ignore the warning signs.

Signs from your body

Maybe you’re losing more hair or gaining some extra weight. Perhaps you’re always tired or your partner says you snore. There are probably harmless reasons for these everyday happenings. But maybe there’s something more serious going on. From gassiness to sleepiness, muscle cramps to weirdly colored nails, here’s a look at some hidden signs you might not be as healthy as you think.

You’re bloated

Just because you follow doctor’s orders—you eat your greens, choose organic when you can, exercise regularly, and get eight hours of sleep each night (err, most nights)—doesn’t mean that your health is in the clear. You may think your post-dinner bloat is totally normal, but sometimes a subtle symptom like that can signal a more serious health issue.

Simple reasons for bloating include constipation, overeating, or reflux. More serious causes include infection, inflammation, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, and some medications.

“When you eat too much, or you eat food you’re not supposed to eat, you’ll have temporary discomfort, and you might not feel good for 20 or 30 minutes,” says Tasneem Bhatia, MD, a board-certified integrative medical expert in Atlanta, and author of Super Woman Rx. “But then it usually dissipates, as the digestive system takes over.

“A one-time thing is easy to ignore as long as the pain isn’t lasting,” says Dr. Bhatia. But “if it happens more than three times, or if the pain lasts more than 12 to 24 hours, you need to be examined by a physician.” Continue Reading…..

    Danial Berk

