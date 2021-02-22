Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

13 Science-Backed Tips For Better Sleep Tonight

We know we're supposed to get enough sleep, and we really try. But we also know it's often easier said than done. Luckily, there are a handful of helpful tips and tricks experts swear by, to combat sleep problems both big and small. Whether they'll help you get into bed more relaxed or get out of bed more rested, we've compiled our definitive list of all the best sleep tips -- just about ever.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
sleep

We know we’re supposed to get enough sleep, and we really try. But we also know it’s often easier said than done. Luckily, there are a handful of helpful tips and tricks experts swear by, to combat sleep problems both big and small. Whether they’ll help you get into bed more relaxed or get out of bed more rested, we’ve compiled our definitive list of all the best sleep tips — just about ever.

1. Set an alarm to go to bed

If you find yourself consistently wishing you had hit the hay earlier but staying on track with a calming bedtime routine is virtually impossible for you, consider setting yourself an alarm — to go to bed.

2. Resist the urge to snooze

Sleep caught between soundings of that alarm is just not high-quality sleep. The snooze button often disturbs REM sleep, which can make us feel groggier than when we wake up during other stages of sleep. You don’t have to launch out of bed in the morning, but setting the alarm for a slightly later time and skipping a snooze cycle or two could bring big benefits. Read More

sleep, medicine, alternative medicine, health care, style, sleep, medicine, alternative medicine, health care, style, sleep, medicine, alternative medicine, health care, style, sleep, medicine, alternative medicine, health care, style,

    Jennifer Lopez

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is it Possible to Become a Morning Person?

    by Izzy Adams
    Community//

    9 Ways To Wake Up And Be More Productive

    by Luke Fitzpatrick
    Community//

    Poor Sleep Quality Comes from All the Things You Do Since Morning

    by Samantha Elizabeth

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.