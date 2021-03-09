13 Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone.

We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your communication skills and make your life easier in some way.

To find out if a person likes you, pick a word and every time he/she uses this word or synonymous word phrases, nod and smile. If he/she does like you, watch him/her start using the word all the time.

, just nod and maintain eyecontact while you're talking. 'The nod' sign means 'everything I'm saying is true.' Plus, following social behavior patterns, people tend to nod back. Have you ever wished the subway wasn't that crowded in the morning? In crowded places look right in front of you, in the direction in which you're going. You will be impressed watching the crowd literally give way to you. This trick is very easy to explain: in crowded places we tend to look other people in the eyes so that we know which direction someone is going. We take the opposite way so not to run into each other.

