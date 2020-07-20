13 PROS OF TECHNOLOGY

The word technology has more than enough meaning because it is life itself. It is safe to say that technology has made life better for the human race. In simple terms, technology can be said to be a device or material created by a person’s mind, that is built, assembled, or produced and which is not part of the natural world.

The technology was made to make work to be done easier on planet earth. The present age wouldn’t have been so amazing to leave in if there was no technology. Below, we would take a look at a few pros of technology.

1. More time is saved using technology

Of course, with the aid of technology, you can save more time in whatsoever thing you’re doing or you find yourself. With technology, cars, helicopters, trains, and others were developed. Unlike in ancient ages, with camels, and horses, it would take a longer time to reach a certain destination, but with this latest traveling means, you could reach your destination in a short time.

2. It improves efficiency in businesses

Technology has greatly helped to improve efficiency in business. With technology, major activities in the business are done swiftly and with accuracy. Examples include; sending email messages through smartphones, communicating with mobile phones, transferring funds, and many others. This would have been a difficult task if it were to be back in the days.

But with the advancement in technology, the above things for businesses have and will continue to make businesses more productive.

3. Technology reduces cyber crimes

The rate of cybercrime in our world today is high and has led to more loss of money and properties. But, in recent years, scientists have begun to develop more advanced technologies that would protect your data, files, and other important information.

With the creation of more advanced technologies, in the nearest future, cybercrimes would be at a low rate which would be beneficial for all.

4. There is fast, better and clearer communication

This is one of the top advantages of technology in the modern age as we wouldn’t have been able to do without it. With the introduction of mobile and smartphones, we can communicate better with persons in faraway places.

The communication process has become faster, better, and clearer which is a good thing for planet earth. Without technology, we would still be on the use of pigeons and other ancient signs to communicate.

5. Technology provides us deep and clear insights to better ourselves

With technology and a lot of data encompassed in it, we humans can see and discover new things for our betterment. With the constant use of technology, we become exposed to opportunities that will put us on the right course, thereby making our future better.

Most of these insights wouldn’t be conceived in our minds if there was no technology. But with it, more opportunities and insights will keep flowing, which means more innovations.

6. Researches become quicker and easier

Technology has come to make researches more quick and easy, unlike in ancient ages. This applies to all aspects like education, students can now research projects without having to travel long miles in search of the conclusion of their projects.

Apart from the above, we research to get answers to a lot of life’s questions. Technology has made that easy for us, as with our smartphones and data, we can get accurate answers to what we research on.

7. Technology aids in protecting our natural environment

With the rate at which our natural environment is dying off as a result of carbon gases from industries, vehicles, and other means, we do need technology to set it right. With the advancement in technology, vehicles that operate with water are being produced to reduce the operation of vehicles that operate with fuel in our roads.

Also, other technological means are being developed to contain these gases in the atmosphere so they won’t destroy our natural environment.

8. Technology gives us access to more information

Of course, this is one of the main advantages of technology on planet earth. With technology, we have access to more information and that is through internet/social media. With our smartphones and data, we can relax in our homes and still receive/see the latest information happening in different places.

9. Technology has made things cheaper

Technology can and has continued to make things cheaper for the betterment of all. As we all know, things are cost when they are produced by humans directly because the latter would need to gain from the stress he/she passed through.

But with technological apparatus/equipment, things would be produced in bulk, better quality, and at a cheaper rate.

10. Better learning equipment is being produced

When we talk about education/learning, technology has continued to make it better and interesting, for students. With technology, learning equipment like a pencil, tablets, and other nice learning gadgets are produced.

Without the above learning apparatus, it would have been so difficult to learn in our schools and it could be boring. With the advancement in technology, we are sure to see more learning apparatus invented.

11. Technology lets us manage our money better

This is another great advantage of technology as it helps us manage our money better. With the introduction of the bank transfer and other wire transfer methods, we can receive and send cash without stepping our foot in the bank.

This is awesome, because, gradually, we’re moving into a cashless society which is highly beneficial to all.

12. Technology creates more room for greater innovations for our economy

Technology is non-ending and would continue to advance, thereby giving more room for greater innovations that would change our world for good. This is great as there are a lot of things in different fields like agriculture, industrialization, and others that need innovations to perform better.

With technology, that is highly achievable and possible. Constant use of technology will bring better innovations.

13. The entertainment industry has grown excellently

Advancement in technology has made life easy for the entertainment industry to grow and succeed, unlike the early stages. Currently, a new and talented artist can get himself known to the world by singing a song and posting online. There is little or no need to meet companies to help promote their music, as they can do it by themselves.

The same applies to movies as everyone can watch the latest movies instead of going to the cinema or movie shop to purchase the movies.

Technology is certainly the bedrock of what plant earth is today. It has come to stay and has continued to grow for us to enjoy it for generations to come.