12 Things That Destroy a First Impression Immediately

The first impression ( first impression ) is one of the important things when you first meet someone. Not only that, it will determine the continuity of your interpersonal relationship.

You may have heard the old saying, ” Don’t judge book by its cover “. This adage has a meaning which means do not judge someone from their outward appearance or on first impression. In fact, many people do the opposite. They tend to judge a person’s character at the first meeting. However, is this method accurate according to psychological observations? Come on, find out the answer in the following review.

Is that first impression important?

Every day you get to know new people you meet in your office, neighborhood, or on the street. How often do you draw conclusions about the character of everyone you meet.

If you see someone in a trendy outfit, shoe, or bag, you will surely draw the conclusion that that person is very fashionable. Likewise, when you see someone reading a novel, book or newspaper on the train, you will assume that that person has a hobby of reading . In fact, does your judgment on first impressions matter?

The adage does direct you not to determine a person’s character by their appearance, especially at the first meeting. However, most people tend to rate someone at the first meeting, then revise their assessment at the next meeting.

To judge how a person is, your senses and instincts will gather information. Starting from seeing how he looks, gestures, expressions and hearing the tone or way of speaking . The impression at the first meeting is recorded stronger in your brain than the meeting afterwards.

“It tends to draw conclusions about someone in a fraction of a second, basically not always leading to negative things,” said Vivian Zayas, PhD, a psychology lecturer at Cornell University, as quoted from the Health page .

Judging someone from the first meeting can help you determine a dangerous situation and also determine a match between you and that person. You will experience it, for example when avoiding someone you think is not good or selecting prospective workers during an interview session.

Amy Cuddy, a psychologist from Harvard Business School, has studied philosophy from first impressions for more than 15 years. As a result, there are two main things that are judged by a person when they first meet another person, namely competence and honor.

In a professional context, a person feels that competence is the most important element. This is mainly to convince the interlocutor that he can do his job or job well.

Here are 12 common things that can destroy a first impression immediately and we often do it. CONTINUE READING…..

