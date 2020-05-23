Mentally strong people have a clear purpose in life that they are committed to follow despite the obstacles and challenges they have to face in business and life.

In fact, it is those challenges, and their ability to overcome them, or learn from failures, that helps them grow their mental strength.

Being mentally strong is a choice.

You can take individual responsibility for how you think, how you act, how you deal with challenges and how you live life.

You can either live life on your terms, by having mental strength, or you an live the life that others expect or want for you.

Mentally strong empower themselves to create the happy and prosperous business and life they want, rather than reacting to external circumstances and stimuli.

We are all mentally strong in some way when things are good and we feel happy.

But, it is how we deal with the challenges, failures, setbacks and emotional blocks of business and life where mentally strong people act differently and think differently than most people.

In this article, I explain 12 things mentally strong people do that you can incorporate into your life if you want to become mentally stronger.

What does mentally strong mean?

Being mentally strong is about taking full responsibility for your life and choosing to act and behave in a way that is internally driven. Having inner mental strength allows mentally strong people to handle challenges and setbacks with ease and confidence.

Mentally strong people know where they’re going and have the courage and perseverance to stick to their own plan, despite what others may say.

What is mental strength?

Having mental strength starts with having clarity about what you want, what your goals are being confident about your biggest strengths. Mentally tough people have the courage and confidence to consistently keep moving forward towards achieving their goals.

People with a strong mind have decided what is most important to them and chosen to follow a specific path and plan. They have the mental toughness and resilience to keep making progress despite challenges and setbacks.

12 things mentally strong people do

If you want to learn how to be mentally strong or expand your existing mental strength, these 12 habits will help.

1. They are focused on progress

Mentally strong people focus on progress not perfection. They are always making positive progress towards achieving the goals that are most important to them.

In every situation, roadblock or setback they look solutions and focus on the positive and live in a world of abundance rather than scarcity.

2. They are always learning

For mentally strong people there are no failures, there is only success or a learning experience.

This mind-set ensures that they stay confident and positive and look at what they can learn from every experience.

3. They measure their progress backwards

Mentally strong people are always growing because they measure their progress backwards from where they started.

This focus on positive progress, achievements and gains ensures they stay confident, instead of beating themselves up for not reaching an abstract ideal.

4. They have courage

Mentally strong people have the courage to trust their judgement and stay on their own path, despite what other people may say or think.

They have the mental strength and courage to shoot for bigger and better goals, even though they may not have the capability right now to achieve them.

Strong-minded people trust themselves, their vision and their choices.

5. They take responsibility and are accountable to themselves

‘If it is to be, it is up to me.” – William H. Johnsen

Mentally strong people are internally driven and are in total control of their choices, guided by their vision of a bigger future. They take total responsibility for their choices and hold themselves accountable for making those choices.

When you have the mental strength to choose a specific path, you become responsible for how you react to the challenges and successes you experience along the way.

6. They set clear goals

Mentally strong people understand the importance of time and know how precious it is.

They set specific, measurable goals based on what is most important to them and what their biggest capabilities are.

Strong-minded people know that only a small number of activities achieve transformational results so they take control of their time and are far more sensitive about spending time on non-essential activities.

7. They are present and intentional

Mentally strong people are intentional about everything they say and do. They are clear about where to invest their time and who are the most important people in their lives.

Their focus is having the mental strength to be fully focused and fully present on the task at hand and on the people they’re with. Rather than being distracted, they take control of their environment and circumstances.

8. They are creative not reactive

Mentally strong people take control of their day, rather than reacting to circumstances and people.

They know what they want to do and want to achieve each day so they create their day based on what is important to them, not what other people want.

This mind-set builds achievement and momentum into every day, which creates more self-confidence.

Mentally strong people understand that they can choose success, self-confidence and happiness, rather than being created by external forces.

9. They are future focused, not past focused

Mentally strong people don’t live in the past. They don’t let past experiences and results define their present and future.

Their focus is on the present. On what they can create today, always being guided by their vision of the bigger and better future they want.

10. They have a clear purpose

Mentally strong people are guided by the bigger and better future they want for themselves. They have chosen a vision and purpose that is important to them and won’t stray from it, despite any setbacks or roadblocks.

By setting measurable goals that are important to them, they build teams, relationships, networks and collaborators around them to support them on their journey.

11. They do what’s important to them

Mentally strong people play a longer game, guided by their vision and purpose. They have long-term goals and are clear on who they want to become and what they want to create in the future.

Short-term, measurable goals are used to stay focused and build self-confidence and create the mental strength to always create something bigger and better.

12. They are focused on building momentum

Mentally strong people are focused on building momentum in their business and life. To always be making progress.

They understand the power of having momentum, and the confidence it brings. Mentally strong people know that taking consistent, positive action, and celebrating achievements is the key to building momentum.

Their focus is on always maintaining a positive focus, despite the challenges and setbacks they experience.

Summing Up

Mentally strong people are clear on what success means to them, and set their lives and mind-set up so they are always winning and moving forward.

Becoming successful takes the mental strength to take personal responsibility and accountability for your life and the choices you make.

These 12 tips will help you expand your own mental strength so you can create the life you want and achieve your biggest goals.

