12 Smart Psychological Tips You Can Use in Practice

Our minds are one complicated thing, if you decide to see them that way. However, these complicated processes are, in most cases, triggered by simple actions. If used in the right way, you can be the master of your mind and of the situations that involve you.

There are some psychological tips that work on a subconscious level. They help you win another person’s trust, get somebody’s approval, and relax when you are stressed.

Today, we will share 12 tips that work every time and can be useful in any situation.

1. Schedule important meetings for the beginning or the end of the day.

People memorize things that happen at the beginning and end of the day the best. Everything else is blurry. That’s why we recommend scheduling important meetings for these periods of time. If you are having a job interview, try to be either the first or the last candidate.

2. Chew something when you are nervous.

Before an important conversation, a public speech, or another event that makes you nervous, you should try to chew gum or even eat something.

Nobody eats when they are in danger. While chewing, our brain thinks that it’s safe to relax. It sends a signal that relieves the tension and helps us to calm down.

3. Staring can help you get any information.

If you don’t like the answer you received from a person or it seems that they are not telling you something, just keep staring at them. In this situation, the silence will be so unbearable that they will be ready to tell you anything just to end it. Continue Reading >>>

