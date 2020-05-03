12 Simple & powerful Indian remedies for Viruses (Coronavirus!)

We Indians have a different way of dealing with things. Health is of utmost importance for us. Techniques such as Hatha yoga and meditation have their origin in India.

Today everyone is afraid/scared of Coronavirus. Humans are afraid of only things which are unknown to them or that which can cause damage.

Let’s treat Coronavirus as a virus first and not as something that is going to kill us.

And for viruses, in general, we have remedies that we could follow for our welfare.

Here are some of the most popular ones for everyone’s benefit:

Tulsi leaves: Eat at least 4 Tulsi leaves every day morning and evening. If eating them is a problem, put them in your drinking water overnight and drink that water only. Drink more water after boiling it: If you were drinking 1 litre of water every day, increase it to almost 1.5 litres when you have viruses around you. Ensure, you are boiling the water and using Tulsi leaves (after cooling the water) as suggested above. Eat Neem leaves or its paste: Try to eat new or fresh leaves of Neem tree everyday morning. Tulsi & Black pepper: Eat 5 tulsi leaves 2 peppercorns and half a teaspoon of honey on an empty stomach in the mornings. Wake up before Sunrise: Wake up before sunrise and try to see the rising sun every day. This will help your body get the maximum benefit of sun rays. Eat Indian Gooseberry: Amla/Gooseberry is known for boosting immunity. Try to take around 30 to 50 grams of it every time you have food. Garlic: We are known for our use of Garlic. Try to slightly increase the intake of Garlic in your regular food. This way, there will boost to the immunity as well as viruses won’t be able to survive the heat generated with our bodies. Turmeric water: Drink turmeric water early in the morning on an empty stomach. This will kill/remove all kinds of bacteria. Eat fresh food: Fruits, vegetables and green leaves in your regular diet. Use Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is known for its anti-viral efficiency. Take this powder along with some milk or in lukewarm water. A single tablespoon once or twice a day is enough to keep all viruses away from you. Pomegranate: I had mentioned using more fruits, in this case, it can help purify your blood faster and keep you in the prime of your health at a root level. Bath regularly in lukewarm water: If you used to bath once a day, then make it twice. If you used to bath twice a day, then make it thrice a day. Bathing regularly and more often in lukewarm water will go a long way in reducing your risk to viruses.

All the above remedies are simple in nature and mostly part of our daily life in some cases.

Though the remedies are simple, they need to be done consistently.

Please feel free to comment your thoughts.