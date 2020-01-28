12 Positive Instagram Influencers to Break Up Your Perfect Feed

We are all guilty of trying to get that perfect snap for the gram. Agreed? However, in this day and age with everything looking so seemingly faultless, it is safe to say that we are all in need of a bit of positivity and normality to break up our perfect-looking feeds.



Of course, we still love drooling over all of those dreamy travel posts – I mean, where else are we going to get all of our holiday inspo from? But sometimes, we just need to see something normal. Somebody we can relate to, you know?



Fear not, here is a list of 12 positive Instagram influencers that you need to follow.

Best-selling author turned vlogger and social media star, Giovanna Fletcher will be sure to brighten your day and Instagram feed. Having been an actress, singer, author, wife, mother and now influencer, Giovanna has experienced all walks of life.



Using her platform in a positive way, Giovanna encourages everyone to be themselves, whoever that may be! Documenting the highs and lows of parenthood and life in general, Giovanna and her Instagram feed are a breath of fresh air. With an honest and inspiring podcast to match, Giovanna is a must-follow for everyone of all ages.

Rosie Ramsey is one-half of one the UK’s funniest couples alongside her husband, Chris. As a mother-of-one, Rosie has become somewhat of an Instagram sensation by documenting the honest ups and downs of life.



Proving that we are all in fact ‘winging it’, Rosie shares hilariously funny parenting truths and that there is nothing wrong getting things a little bit wrong from time to time – we’re only human after all!



From an actor to a well-known TV presenter, over the years, Joe has become a national treasure.

Joe’s Instagram feed is nothing short of refreshing. Sharing regular, everyday snaps with his fans, it is no wonder he has become such a hit. With unedited, stripped back photos, Joe isn’t your typical influencer. From dad days to giving fans a behind the scenes glimpse of his work and non-work days, Joe’s lively and positive personality is sure to brighten everyone’s day.

Over recent years, Stacey has quite literally become the Queen of Instagram and with good reason, too.



Stacey reassures her followers that there is more to life fame than the glitz and glam. When she isn’t on the panel of Loose Women, Stacey can be found cleaning her house, sorting out her food cupboards and hanging up packets of crisps in colour order – just like the rest of us!



From the East End to the Australian jungle, Jacqueline Jossa is an inspiration to all who follow her, from teenagers to parents.



Doing it for all the young mum’s out there, Jac is juggling it all – running a business and a house, bringing up her two adorable girls, and being the best wife possible, all while sharing it online. Showing the glamorous side of work as well as the more frequent, non-glamorous side, she proves to her followers that there is nothing wrong with sporting a mum-bun and a bare face.

Rising to fame on the UK’s hottest dating show, Camilla Thurlow is anything but your typical love islander.



As a former explosive ordnance disposal employee, Camilla’s Instagram feed isn’t quite what you’d expect compared to her fellow islanders. Rather than bikini shots, Camilla’s feed is filled with snaps of her humanitarian and charity work.



If you’re looking to follow someone who is just like you – look no further than Emily Atack.



Best known as an actress and TV presenter, Emily has also risen to social media stardom and has become somewhat of a role model for teenagers and young women across the UK. Hilarious and down to earth, Emily Atack is sure to break up your ‘perfect’ feed with a bit of normality.

8. Mark Ferris



As a well-known social media influencer, Mark posts fun challenges, reviews and daily vlogs.



Mark’s Instagram feed is extremely warm and welcoming, consisting of cosy home snaps and fun days out with family and friends. From discussing mental health and friendships as well as dishing out supportive advice, Mark is very much a ‘friend’ to his large and loyal following.

After a bit of female empowerment on your Instagram feeds? Then Chessie King is the influencer for you!



Using her platform to promote body positivity and raise awareness of mental health, Chessie is one heck of a girl boss. Your Internet big sister and best friend rolled into one, Chessie will lift your mood and make you dance like nobody’s watching!

His job is to make the nation laugh and that is exactly what he does, both on and off stage.



Despite his forever-growing follower count and increase in popularity, Joel remains as down to earth as ever before. He may be living the dream, but Joel shares the hilarious reality of his ‘showbiz’ lifestyle with behind the scenes snaps and clips from his most well-known TV appearances.

Working full-time, being a mother and trying to eat healthily and exercise all at the same time can be a bit full-on sometimes. Agreed? Fearne is right there with you, trying to juggle all the everyday aspects of what we call life.



From 5am wakeup calls, doing yoga in the kitchen to trying to stay awake for her favourite programmes, Fearne shares it all and everything in between.

While he may no longer be singing Mysterious Girl, Peter Andre is the ultimate star.



Not letting his superstardom get in the way, Peter proves that he is just a regular, family-orientated guy. Taking to <cite>Instagram</cite>, he shows that his house is just as chaotic as everybody else’s, sharing sweet snaps alongside his wife and kids.



So, if you’re looking for a bit of positivity to break up your seemingly perfect Instagram feed, you know who to go to.

