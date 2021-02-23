12 Important Signs That We Don’t Drink Enough Water

There’s not much in this world more refreshing than a tall, ice-cold glass of water. I don’t think there’s anyone alive that can deny that sometimes, a simple glass of water can be more satisfying than a cup of coffee or a can of soda. Despite this, too many of us don’t drink enough water on a daily basis. By depriving ourselves of the world’s most natural resource, we are continuously damaging our bodies. If you recognise any of the following signs in yourself, we recommend you go and drink a glass of H2O straight away.

1. Your mouth is dry

This seems pretty obvious, but the ramifications might not be so. Of course, any time you feel that sticky, nasty feeling in your mouth, you’d obviously reach for some sort of liquid. But sugary drinks are only a temporary solution to a larger problem. Drinking water lubricates the mucus membranes in your mouth and throat, which will continue to keep your mouth moist with saliva long after that first sip.

2. Your skin is dry

Your skin is your body’s largest organ, so of course it needs to stay hydrated. In fact, dry skin is one of the earliest signs of full-on dehydration, which can lead to much larger problems. A lack of water means a lack of sweat, which leads to a body’s inability to wash away excess dirt and oil accumulated throughout the day. If you want to stave off breakouts, your first recourse should be to drink more water. Read More

cooking, fashion, celebrity gossip, happiness, productivity, cooking, fashion, celebrity gossip, happiness, productivity, cooking, fashion, celebrity gossip, happiness, productivity, cooking, fashion, celebrity gossip, happiness, productivity, cooking, fashion, celebrity gossip, happiness, productivity,