12 Essential Lifehacks That You Need To Know Right Now

Lifehacks are techniques or simple ways to make your life easier and better, especially in the menial activities that can cause a lot of inconvenience when not done properly. Here are 12 lifehacks that you can use at home or at work!

1. Perfecting Your Message

It’s not unusual to get your voicemails wrongly worded or when you mess up the message you’re trying to convey, so just quickly press the number sign (#) to erase your previous recording and re-record it.

2. Filling Your Coffee to the Brim

Ever had a craving for more coffee but don’t want to pay extra? Ask the waiter to put your medium coffee in a large cup. Chances are they’ll put more than what you’re actually paying for.

3. Chapstick Does the Trick

Are you prone to getting paper cuts? Or would you like a quick solution to tiny wounds? Always carry a chapstick with you. It’ll immediately stop the pain and heal the cut as soon as possible.

4. Let’s Hit the Green Light

Are you riding around the neighborhood with lots of traffic lights? Go exactly the recommended speed limit for that are and you’re more likely to hit more green lights.

5. Travelling Readers

Sometimes we’d like to have a quick read while riding a car and sometimes it gets dizzy and nauseous. The solution? Tilt your hide from side to side and the nausea will quickly go away.

6. Elevator Shenanigans

There are people who sometimes mess around elevators and press all the buttons “just for fun”. To avoid stopping on all floors, press all the buttons twice.

7. In Case of a Car-Drowning Emergency…

If ever you get into a situation where the car is submerged underwater and you’re having a hard time getting out, use the seat’s headrest to break the window.

8. Don’t Be a Pinocchio

Sometimes we need to lie so we can get away from a bad scenario or so that we can evade responsibility from the things we may have done. The problem is how to sell such a lie. The answer? Add an embarrassing true story that no one will ever question, so they won’t doubt the rest of the narrative.

9. Compact Disk Problems

If you on a CD and you find that it’s skipping sometimes when you play it, rub a banana over it so the scratches can be sealed. Of course wipe the CD before you put it back in, and voila, the skipping is stopped!

10. Be a Supercook!

Don’t know what to cook with your limited ingredients? Go visit Supercook.com, type in all the resources available to you, and it’ll tell you what meals you can make as well as the recipes for these meals!

11. Feeling Ugly?

If you ever feel like you’re unattractive or that your beauty is not enough, go to the nearest Walmart and just loiter there for 2 hours. You will feel a whole lot better in no time at all!

12. Embarrassing Purchase

Sometimes you don’t want to get caught buying a particular item maybe because it’s embarrassing to you. You know what you can do? Buy a birthday card along with it. So they’d just think it’s for a gift!

We look forward to you using these lifehacks in real-life situations! Tell us the results soon. In the mean time, share these lifehacks with your family and friends!