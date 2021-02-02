11 Ways Self Love has Changed My Life

“Some of you are unaware of just how amazing you really are. The way you make people laugh, lift others up or spread some extra love. You do this even though you are struggling too, and it makes you such a beautiful human being.” ~ Unknown…

I would love to share with you the importance of self-love. Self-love has changed my life and I promise you that it will change your life. There are events and situations that have occurred to me that have changed my perspective about how I view myself.



My experiences helped me develop an awareness of how I have transformed over the years and how loving and accepting myself has given me a positive change. The root of my happiness is by loving me and changing the way I look at myself with kindness.



Observing self love and gratitude are the roots of happiness and I urge you my friend to practice them daily. The changes you will see in your life will amazed you by making your life brighter with pure joy.

11 Ways to Self Love

Here are the eleven ways that self-love will change your life

1. Health

When you truly love yourself you are going to take better care of your body and your well-being. You will eat better and exercise more. One will respect their own body because your body’s working really hard to keep you alive and just letting you live your life you are going to take care of your body in return.

So when you love yourself you prioritize self-care because you know that your mental well-being is also just as important as your physical well-being.

2. Relationships.

You may have heard of the saying we accept the love we think we deserve. So when you have high-quality love for yourself then you set that standard to accept high-quality love from others.

A couple of years ago, I was in a relationship with a guy that was not healthy. He was constantly criticizing me for my physical appearance and comparing me to his past relationships. I was constantly unhappy and tried my best to meet his requirement of an ideal partner.

One day, I woke up and finally decided that I am not receiving the love that I deserve. I spoke my mind to my past partner and ended the relationship. It was the best thing I have ever done and I have never looked back since.

The key to having great relationships is to develop a low tolerance for people who don’t value you or respect you. As such when you respect yourself, then others will respect you too. Therefore, it’s kind of like attracts like.

Whatever feelings and emotions you have towards yourself, you are going to attract more of that to you, and anything that doesn’t match that feeling is going to repel it.

So when you love yourself and when somebody treats you poorly, you will ignore or reject that type of treatment. Just like the saying you teach people how to treat you!

3. Confidence.

Self-love definitely boosts your confidence. So you have learned to love appreciate and embrace everything that you are, and then you are no longer insecure or ashamed about any of it.

You might recognize that you still have flaws and imperfections. Elements that you can work on but still love yourself regardless so when you’re confident you flaunt what you got you. Feel beautiful and you feel powerful! You hold your head up high and you have more fun in life

4. Style and Swag

Along with confidence comes more style and swag. So when your self-love is high you develop this distinct style that is uniquely you and that is because you have grown to know yourself.

You have grown to know your tastes your aesthetics and basically, you know what you like and you aren’t afraid to show it. So this basically manifests in having a more unique style being more confident in just how you express yourself in your daily life

5. Friendship and Family

Self-love will also change your relationships with your friends and family. So instead of saying yes to people and being a people pleaser all the time, you are going to be able to say no instead. This is because you value yourself, you value your time and you want to protect your energy.

Having more self-love will also make it easier for you to forgive others who have hurt you. So instead of holding any grudges or being angry at someone for a long time; having self-love will teach you to forgive and it is kind of a selfish reason for that. It’s because when you love yourself you don’t want yourself to continue hurting over anything that’s happened in the past.

You don’t want yourself to suffer at the expense of others so even if this person doesn’t deserve your forgiveness. So you forgive just so that you can have a clean slate you can have inner peace because you love yourself and all you want is for yourself to be happy and this brings me to my next point as number six.

6. Happiness

Having more self-love will make you happier and this is kind of given but it’s worth mentioning. So, think about when you love someone you truly want them to be happy. Think about if you love yourself you truly want yourself to be happy.

Therefore, you will do anything that you can to make yourself happy. So instead of feeling like you are pulled by society pressures, what your parents will think of you, what your friends will think of you, you do what’s best for yourself, because you love yourself.

So having self-love will give you the courage to step into the life that you want to be in instead of being influenced by others because you love yourself you’ll do anything you can to make yourself happy.

7. Drive and motivation

Self-love will also give you more drive and motivation in life. So when you have this feeling that you have high self-worth then you are going to believe in yourself even more. You are going to believe that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.

So having this belief makes you feel more invincible it makes you feel more powerful and strong and because of that, you have more drive and motivation to do bigger things in the world. You won’t settle for any less because you know that you can accomplish so much more.

8. Careless of the opinion of others.

Another major perk of self-love is that you are going to care so much less about what other people think of you and what other people say about you. This is because I know that when you are insecure, you are so easily swayed by what other people say.

You are easily hurt by what other people say because you’re like oh my god is it true are they right? In reality, like no they’re not right. If you truly love yourself then you see your self-worth and you’re not going to take that hate from anybody.

Cultivate positive vibes only and you are going to learn to keep only the people who truly love and support you in your inner circle. Whatever happens outside of that it does not matter anymore.

9. Acceptance of failures.

If you ever fail or mess up instead of being hard on yourself, you are going to learn to be kinder and gentler to yourself. So that’s the magic of love. It’s that everything that is always going to be okay.

Think of how you would treat a loved one when they mess up or fail? You will treat them with kindness. You are going to say its okay like try again tomorrow. That’s because love is compassionate and love is forgiving.

So instead of beating yourself up over messing up or being so hard on yourself, you will learn to treat yourself kindly and give yourself more love because you truly love and care about yourself!

10. Fewer insecurities

When you truly love yourself you won’t need to feel insecure or compare yourself to others because you love yourself. Therefore, you can love others openly so you are more supportive.

Instead of jealous or envious and you know that life doesn’t have to be a competition. You don’t have to be competing with everyone because everyone has unique values.

Everyone brings something unique to the table. So you stand strong in who you are. You own that and with that, you’re confident but also humble because you won’t feel the need to have to prove yourself all the time.

11. Freedom

Most importantly self-love will set you free. Think about it what can hold you back when you are your own best friend. Genuinely loving and supporting you throughout your entire life journey.

Literally, nothing and no one can hold you back when you truly love yourself. So you are free to step into your greatness. You are free to be fabulous. You are free to be a light in the world. You’re free to be yourself.

So self-love is the beginning of allowing yourself to blossom into everything that you are it’s so important

Conclusion

I hope that this article signs some light on how impactful self-love can be and how we can all learn to cultivate self-love. It is like a lifelong practice so now I’d love to know what ways have self-love change your life.

Leave a comment and I would love to know what you think!