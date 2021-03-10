Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

11 Things That Can Help You Understand How Strong Your Relationship Is

We all probably have some doubts regarding our relationship from time to time. But how can we actually understand that our relationship is worth working on? How can we know that this very person is just what we need? Try to read these simple statements and ask yourself, "Do we follow these rules?" We gathered some features that can help us understand whether our relationship is strong or not and solve some problems with our partner if there are any.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all probably have some doubts regarding our relationship from time to time. But how can we actually understand that our relationship is worth working on? How can we know that this very person is just what we need? Try to read these simple statements and ask yourself, “Do we follow these rules?”

We gathered some features that can help us understand whether our relationship is strong or not and solve some problems with our partner if there are any.

You’re proud of each other.

If you can’t accept your loved one’s achievements, it means that your relationship consists of rivalry, envy, low self-esteem, and the will to control everything. In a happy family, people are sincerely happy for each other’s success and they treat these achievements as celebrations even if the victories are insignificant.

You always care about your common plans.

If you don’t care about your partner’s feelings, you will never remember to inform them about a change of plans. You might even turn off your phone and not think twice. But in good relationships, people understand that we all have emergencies and they don’t avoid discussing plans that suddenly go wrong. Also, they’re not afraid to face arguments and complaints because common plans can be postponed and arguments can be avoided.

> Continue Reading Here <

Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Happiness, Relationships, Love, Psychology, Weddings, Parenting, Friendship, Self-Improvement, Management, Food, Food & Dining,

    Caroline Taylor 1

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    “When something good happens, don’t just let it pass. Dwell on it for 30 seconds or so, savoring how nice it feels” with Ronit Enos and Sasza Lohrey

    by Sasza Lohrey
    Community//

    Montrella Cowan: “Practice spirituality”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Why You Doubt Yourself In Relationships (And How To Fix It)

    by Jade Neuwirth

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.