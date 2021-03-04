Contributor Log In/Sign Up
11 Psychological Tricks That Will Make People Flock to You

Humans are social beings. We crave interaction because it’s a synonym of well-being, entertainment, and support, and while there are naturally sociable people, most of us have difficulty starting conversations, talking in public, and making new friends. The good news is that there are a few psychological tricks you can learn to attract people around you and be the center of attention, like matching body language, wear red clothes, or even chewing gum. We selected a few of them that you can try out:

1. Match body language

If you are looking to impress, get attention, or gain respect, observe the body language of the person you are talking to and try to imitate it. Research proves that this behavior will show comfort, reinforce trust, and help build a rapport between you and the person you are talking to.

2. Talk with palms up

There’re a few body languages you can use to attract people, but not everyone knows this trick. When we talk with our palms up, it shows trustworthiness and honesty.

3. Practice power posing

The power pose can trick your brain into thinking you have confidence, even if you're not feeling it. Just before a big meeting, go to a mirror and imagine you are a superhero: put your hands on your hips, head up, straighten your posture, and put a big smile on your face.

    Sophia Thompson

