11 Psychological Tricks That Can Make Anyone Fall for You

With the right knowledge, you can use the psychology of love to make him or her fall in love with you and never look back. Now, nothing’s foolproof, which means this won’t work 100% all the time, but you’ll improve your chances dramatically. If you could triple your chances at making someone genuinely fall in love with you, why wouldn’t you try? We prepared a list of foolproof, yet effective tips that can help you to win people over, even if you are an introvert to the core.

1. Make them like you from the very beginning.

Put effort into establishing a warm and positive connection to let people form a special impression of you. The win-win option here is always going to be a sincere smile. However, just one emotion is not enough. A personalized touch like a handshake, a quick tap on the shoulder, or even a short hug, plays a significant role.

The most important thing here is to try to feel the energy of the other person and follow their body language with your own gestures.

2. Engage them in talking about themselves.

Most people love talking about themselves, so you can make use of this. Ask them about their hobbies, the places they’ve been or might want to visit, plans for the weekend, and much more. Don’t get too private, as this can make a person feel uncomfortable and they might even try to push you away.

Also, it’s good to avoid closed questions where the answer is just a simple “yes” or “no.” Instead, make use of the question, “Why?” or “How?” — it gives the other person an awesome opportunity to talk more about a chosen topic. Show More >>>

