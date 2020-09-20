10 Zoom therapy tips for parent with preschoolers!

With covid-19 seemingly sticking around for a while and zoom/online events now the new norm, you might find that some therapies that used to be in person are now online. You might even be new to therapy and jumping straight into an online session. We have been fumbling our way through weekly sessions for the past few months and here are a few tips from a parents perspective! (Some serious and some lighthearted)

Lower your expectations, then lower them a little more. It’s unlikely your kid will sit nicely and cooperate for an entire session so try your best and try not to worry.

Try and find a quiet space with no distractions. Easier said than done I know. We’ve tried various techniques in our house including setting up a table in the hallway, sitting on the bed, at the kitchen table. Each comes with its challenges. We have twin baby siblings who are huge distractions so I try not to do it in the same room as them. Our latest success was trying it in my friend/neighbours space who is child free so there is nothing distracting or noisy. This may be difficult depending on current Covid guidelines! Try to get a scheduled time that doesn’t clash with napttime/mealtimes if you think you kid will struggle with a change of routine that day. If you think it will cause a big issue, speak to your therapist and see if you can move slots. Keep the snacks/drink handy. I’m not sure what the therapists think of this but I find it keeps Zephy occupied and interested in between other kids having their turns. Make suggestions! If part of the therapy isn’t working for your kid such as a movement song they aren’t interested in, or a theme they don’t like, see if they can adapt it to your kid. We had success with this in our sessions. Both boys had an interest in pirates so they worked that in and both of them engaged more. We also trialled breaking the session up and having an individual 20 minutes instead of a group session of 40mins to eliminate the waiting time. Try not to worry about how much is done with your kid during the actual session and think of it as training for yourself to learn activities that you can replicate during the week when it’s quieter, less stressful. If you need resources for your session don’t leave it to the last minute to grab them as you can guarantee you won’t be able to find the baby doll and the hairbrush and the pot of playdoh at 10:28am when your session starts at 10:30am so try to keep it all in a bag and have it ready and set aside. If you have to make your own resources and it involves printing and laminating and the thought of that is overwhelming, speak up, ask for help, you may hit the jackpot and have amazing therapy partners who will kindly offer to do it for you!! (Thanks Sharon and Ruth, your kindness wont be forgotten) Don’t compare you child to the other in the session. It can be so demoralising and demotivating to see another child sitting nicely and completely the activities of speaking well if you aren’t seeing the same results. Be kind to yourself. All the children bloom in their own time in different areas (talking to myself here!) Have all the chocolate and wine….you deserve it.