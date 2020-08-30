10 wellbeing skills to can learn from people with chronic illness

As Covid continues to create havoc, uncertainty and – in many cases – fear around the world, people who’ve been used to living a pretty predictable life, with just the odd bump in road, are grappling with the new reality.

A reality that arrived unexpectedly, catching millions of people unprepared and creating overwhelm. How long it’ll take for society to process this seismic shift, we can only guess at the moment.

The challenges triggered by the pandemic are new to most people in the western world. But those who live with chronic illnesses have been better prepared in many ways, because their life is constantly throwing up problems that they need to address – sometimes on a daily basis.

Chronically ill people are agile and resilient. The levels of strength and wisdom required just to get through a day sometimes are herculean. I’m one of these people and my illness is CFS/ME; an issue not well researched by the scientific and medical community.

So without adequate support and guidance of healthcare professionals, me and millions of others are forced to seek out our own solutions.

Putting energy into problem-solving is incredibly difficult – we use our very limited energy reservoir to research and spend hours thinking things through, when, really, we should really be able to rely on ‘experts’. But the only true experts out there are us – the sufferers.

Now, the silver lining for many of us is this: our individual battles may become invaluable contributions to the war on Covid. Especially as more cases of long Covid are emerging, and the symptoms are remarkably similar to CFS/ME. I fear that huge numbers of previously healthy people will end up with a life-long condition if ther bodies can’t recover fully.

Physical health issues aside, chronically ill people can offer great advice on mental health, wellbeing and the practicalities of life.

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash

I’ve written down a few examples of the kind of wisdom that’s available in our society already. Shaped by people who’ve gone through their own nightmares, they’re riding the pandemic tidal wave very differently.

Why? Because in our minds, we’re already bracing ourselves for our next crisis or to tackle a new barrier thrown up by society that restricts our quality of life.

We’re prepared and resilient. Why wouldn’t you take our advice?

Highly resourceful

Abling to adapt (and re-adapt and adapt again)

Accepting unpredictable outcomes

Living in isolation

Managing anxiety

Managing personal crises on top of societal crisis

Being sensitive to your environment

Knowing your limits

Finding your passion

Finding your peace

Making conscious life decisions

Wellbeing first, profit later

The profit-before-everything-else approach is beginning to crumble as our society changes. It was on its way out before coronavirus, but I think the pandemic has expedited the process.

You need people to be well to support the world’s economies. Yet, as a result of short-sighted, power-crazed decision makers, society has been hurtling in the opposite direction. It won’t last because it’s not sustainable. Nature doesn’t work like that – and us humans, we’re part of nature. We’re not elevated above nature’s laws. The planet always tells us what’s what – we just need to listen. Our less thoughtful leaders need to re-tune their hearing devices, because they’re not receiving the message!

Because of that, we’re seeing the consequences of modern life: more chronic illness, growing poverty, lack of job security, and a rise in mental health problems. Plus, who knows how COVID19 will impact people’s physical and mental health in the long term?

There’s no doubt that society has a massive challenge on its hands, but those who adapt in an appropriate way will more likely thrive into the 21st century.

Take it from us chornical illness sufferers. We know. We’ve been there.

Why overlook us when we hold so much wisdom that a society recovering from a global pandemic could benefit from? We’re masters at re-creating our lives. Let us help.

