10 Ways to Support Your Career Coach & Resume Writer Colleagues During COVID19

As we brace for what will certainly become the ‘new normal’, the grim reality is that some businesses will thrive and some will not survive. Hopefully, those of us in the career space will be on the thriving end of things. Crisis tends to bring opportunities; we only need to look for them.

At the moment, many of us are engaged in activities aimed at supporting job seekers and our clients during this COVID19 crisis. There are free webinars and online courses on a wide array of career and job search topics, and based on comments I have heard and read, these actions are having a positive impact.

Amidst all of this, it occurred to me to ask the question, how are we doing as a career collective? What support do we have or need? What are some simple ways we could support each other (for free), during this time?

The ten tips on the attached image would be a great place to start. Are there others you could add?

Which career coach or professional resume writer could you reach out to today?

Daisy Wright, CEO (Chief Encouragement Officer) helping you get hired FASTER! ★ Certified Career Management Coach ★ Executive Resume Strategist ★ Author at The Wright Career Solution

A certified career management coach who collaborates with executives, managers and mid-career professionals to help them get hired FASTER! Known as the CEO (Chief Encouragement Officer), my positive ‘can do’ attitude is contagious. I have authored two books, contributed to more than 10 others (on career coaching, resume writing and job search), and I have been featured in the Spotlight on Communicators section of the college text book "Business Communication: Product & Process” (on Page 578), alongside Oprah, Diane Sawyer, Colin Powell and Michael Dell. My stint with UNIFEM (now UN Women) in New York, was an experience that cemented my passion for women’s issues. My launch of the Let’s GROW Project in 2016, is a work in progress designed to offer a brief high-touch, high-value coaching session to women who have never benefited from coaching. Connect with me on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/daisywright, and Twitter: @CareerTips2Go.

