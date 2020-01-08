10 Ways to Stay Positive When Things Don’t Go As Planned

What a doozy this year has been… it’s only day eight and I feel like I’m completely getting my ass kicked. It started immediately with a scratchy throat about an hour after we toasted. I woke up about three hours later to a sick baby barely able to breathe. I stayed up all night making sure he could and finally tagged out with my husband around 7am who then rushed the little guy to urgent care for an exam while I dropped into a deep sleep.

The next six days were filled with coughing, runny noses and snuggles. The snuggles were great, but this wasn’t exactly the visioning I spoke into the skies only one hour before the new decade settled in. I think we have all experienced these moments when you get totally pumped up and then you are met with a disappointing reality.

I thought I’d share what I’m doing to stay positive even though it didn’t show up exactly how I planned it.