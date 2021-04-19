10 Ways to Stand Out

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.com

In the past, trying to stand out and get noticed for your hard-work and contributions wasn’t always easy. Fast-forward to today, with change happening instantaneously and more people working from home, getting noticed is going to be even harder!

Let’s face it. You’ve reached your current level of success by doing what you have done so far. To continue doing what you’re doing will either keep you where you’re at or cause you to fall behind in our ever-changing world.

If you desire to become more, to have more and do more, you will need to think and be different.

Here are ten ways to help you stand out from the crowd and to get more recognition as the way we do business continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Act as if you own the business. Whatever your role, whoever you interact with, you should behave as if you are the owner. Whether it is with customers, potential customers, or employees, you want to treat them as if they are the lifeline of your business. Give extra time, care, and provide special attention. Ask for help. This may sound counter-intuitive, but it can really boost your career. Asking for help is a sign of humility. It also shows you value what other people can offer. The key is to be sure and reciprocate when called upon. Be a reader. Without a doubt, leaders are readers. Most people never read a book after finishing school. What better way to take advantage and stand out than by continuing to learn and grow? It’s been said that if a person reads 50 books on any subject, the individual will be considered an expert in the subject. Once you make reading a part of your daily routine and begin applying what you learn in your daily life, the results will motivate you to make reading a life-long habit. Think long-term. Whether the question is “what are your working on?” or “what do you do?” most answers you hear are short-term, in the here and now. Very seldom do you hear answers that involve long-term results. Most of us overestimate what we can accomplish in a day and underestimate what we can accomplish in a year. Most of us have a to-do-list with more things than we can do in a day. In looking at year-long goals, we tend to list 3-4, which if we applied a little more discipline and commitment, we could accomplish a lot more. Embrace Uncertainty. After 2020, we all feel some uncertainty about the future. Most of us struggle with uncertainty. Many of us tend to panic with uncertainty. The reality is there are no guarantees. Life always presents us with challenges and situations. Many for the first time. While we want to be certain we are making the right decision, we must learn to decide and then work to make it the right decision. Plan by outcomes. People are busy, busy, busy. Too often, we mistake activity for achievement. To stand out, you want to aware that recognition comes from producing outcomes not for being busy. Instead of planning your activities for the week, begin to focus on what you are going to accomplish this week. By starting with what you will finish this week, it will help you prioritize your activities. Build strong relationships. I often say, the quality of your life is equal to the quality of your relationships. The number one way to build strong relationships is to start with trust. When people can count on you, you are positioning yourself to be remembered. People like those they trust. When all things are equal, people like to do business with people they like. When things aren’t equal, they still like to do business with people they like. Help people help themselves. We are designed to be rivers not reservoirs. The knowledge and wisdom we gain in life is meant to be shared with others. Hoarding information so you remain valuable to your organization is a false sense of security. With all the search engines out there, not to mention social media, information is easily attainable. By shorting people’s learning curve, you are helping them to accelerate faster than they can on their own. People remember those that help them. Just think about all the people that have helped you in your career. Ask better questions. If you don’t like the answers life is giving you, you need to ask better questions. When seeking a new job, instead of asking, “how much will I make?” ask, “what will this job make of me?” You will find the answer to whatever question you ask. Instead of “why does this happen to me?” A better question would be “what can I learn from this?” Bounce back quicker. The old saying is true. “It’s not how many times you get knocked down that counts. It’s how many times you get back up.” Instead of fearing failure, we must embrace it. If you look back at your failures in life, you probably felt devastation at the time. Your feelings are likely different today. Many were blessings in disguise. Try to look at today’s failures as blessings in disguise. It will help you to bounce back faster and move forward quicker.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“Find your uniqueness and exploit it to become distinguished.”

Take Action Today!

If you would like assistance with distinguishing yourself, I can help you. We can meet by phone, on Zoom, or in a place you deem safe with social distancing. Whether you choose me or someone else, a coach will expedite your results.

If you found value in this article, please like and share. You never know who else in your network may find it valuable. Thank you!

I appreciate you. I know your time is limited and I hope you receive value in reading my posts.

I also invite you to connect with me. You can connect with me on LinkedIn, by email at [email protected] or through my website at www.bryanbalch.com. Thank you!

I always look forward to your thoughts and replies.

Published by Bryan M. Balch, Results Coach

Helping Individuals and Businesses Achieve Desired Results

#expression #desires #wants #needs #appreciation #relationships #expectations #initiative #responsibility #friendship #results #achievement #choices #change #perspective #integrity #pursuitofhappiness #overcoming #parenting, #coaching #mentoring #optimism #lifecoaching #reflection #differencemaker #leadership #examplesetting #empowerment #gratitude #persistence #habits #prosperity #attitude #problemsolving #gettingnoticed #acknowledgement #problems #personaldevelopment #businessdevelopment #mindfulness #focus #progress #intentions #selfgrowth #family #thoughts #control #selfcontrol #controlyourfuture #impactful #impact #influence #changemakers #educators #beliefs #limitingbeliefs #tracking #measuring #measurement #drifting #backontrack #improvement #monitoring #evaluation #patience #pragmatic #intentional #growth #planning #zoom #fatigue #hope #encouragement #momentum #giving #receiving #consistency #commitment #decisions #rememberance #legacy #Frustration #OvercomingFrustration #acceptance #tolerance #tolerate #Questions #Answers #awareness #selfawareness #EmotionalIntelligence #careerpath #careerplanning #employment #workplace #value #addingvalue #solutions #beliefsystem #environment #innercircle #communication #storytelling #stories #MMTs #MondayMorningThoughts #uniqueness #distinguish