10 Ways To Show Your Employees How Much You Care

Your employees are the heart of your business. Without them, you wouldn’t be standing where you are, so it’s important to recognize their hard work and dedication. Whether you’re looking for inexpensive ways to show your love, or you’re willing to spend some money, you have plenty of options. Here are ten ways you can show your employees just how much you appreciate them.

Social Media Spotlights

Use social media to highlight a different employee every week or month. Tell your followers a bit about the employee and what makes them so amazing. The employee will feel proud having been mentioned, and your followers will notice how much you value your team. Gifts of Appreciation

For birthdays and fun holidays like Secretary’s Day, thoughtful mementos like flower arrangements or edible gifts are a lovely gesture. They brighten up the office while also brightening the recipient’s day. Service Celebrations

As employees hit milestone years in employment, celebrate them together. These soirées can be as simple as a potluck lunch or as extravagant as a catered formal dinner. Celebrate milestones such as five or ten years in service, and of course, don’t forget retirement parties! Monetary Bonuses

Nothing quite says “well done” like a monetary reward. Performance bonuses are great ways to let your employees know you value their efforts. Better yet, when these gestures are unexpected, the impact is even greater. Earned Time Off

An extra day of paid time off is a great incentive. It doesn’t necessarily cost anything out of the employer’s pocket, other than ensuring the shift is covered, but it sure means a lot to the employee. If you’re looking for an easy way to show your appreciation, this is a great choice. Customer Recognition

If your employees work with guests or customers, allow patrons to recognize an employee for a job well done. When someone receives an accolade, announce it proudly and congratulate them in front of the team. Hearing that they’ve done well from an unbiased outside source is a great motivator. Employee of the Month

This timeless tradition is still a great way to spotlight hard workers. Along with bragging rights, consider attaching a small prize to this honor, like a gift card or a tasty treat. Additionally, a wall of fame for past winners is a great way to keep motivation high. Holiday Gifts and Bonuses

Around the holidays, providing your employees with a gift or bonus is a great way to show them you care. Gifts, when thoughtful and personalized can be quite touching, and a monetary bonus can go a long way during the holiday season. Catered Lunches

Who doesn’t love a party? Inviting a local restaurant to bring in a few dishes once in a while is a great way to show appreciation for your workforce. It’s a win-win as you’ll be giving your employees a free, delicious meal while also supporting a local business. Just be sure to let them know in advance so they don’t bring their lunch that day. Saying “Thanks!”

Lastly, the easiest and most effective way to show someone your appreciation is to tell them directly. While all of the gifts, parties and shoutouts are a nice touch, the simple act of going up to your employee and telling them how much you value them and appreciate their work will go further than you can imagine.



When employees feel valued, respected and appreciated, their work inevitably improves. It’s easy to work hard for a leader that values and respects you, so take these tips to heart and let your team know just how great they really are.