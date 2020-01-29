10 Ways to Open Up Your Imagination and Achieve Great Things

No one, including you, has a rigid imagination incapable of being stretched. Your imagination can be opened up and expanded, which would result in great pursuits and discovery. This will come as a result of doing things a certain way, and that is what this article discusses.

You are going to learn how to move from having no ideas and innovations to being an idea generator. Consistently doing these things is guaranteed to make you more imaginative and creative. Your imagination will help you attain your life goals and change your reality, thus giving you a more productive life. Dive in and learn more.

1. Be observant

Keenly watching what is happening around and near you will make you notice things that you would not have had you not paid attention to. Look at situations, persons and events to analyze them. Learn to watch people and read their moods and intentions by determining their body language and their expressions. Learn to absorb an environment and everything about it.

2. Be curious

To open up your imagination, have the knack and thirst for learning new things. Enquire why someone is doing things a certain way or at a specific period, and you will learn a lot. Asking questions will give you new ideas that you can implement in your own life.

3. Be playful

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” fits greatly in this scenario. Science shows that playful people have better imagination and creativity. This is because they tackle situations with a mind ready to explore and have fun making their thinking more flexible. When you are too serious, you will be dull and without curiosity. Being playful will free your mind and open your imaginations, enabling you to get solutions to problems.

4. Read

Reading books, educative blogs and other materials will teach you new things that will awaken the imagination in you. You will picture the things you learn and try them out in real life. Reading will also leave you thinking about a different ending to the piece you are reading and give you new ways to do something. By reading, you are also learning different perspective on your life situation. Reading about a successful endeavour of someone else will prompt you also to do it.

5. Become a daydreamer

Daydreamers think about the things that they can achieve, whether that is a possibility or not. They think about things in their lives and in the world being better than they currently are. Through daydreaming, their imagination is expanded, and they come up with important innovations.

6. Write down ideas

Writing down ideas helps you to become imaginative because the more you write, the more you come with ideas. Continuously writing the ideas means you are going to better the ideas that you had written previously. By thinking about how to implement the ideas and make them better, you become more imaginative.

7. Create

Nothing opens up your imagination more than creating something from scratch. Imagine yourself weaving a basket from the start. As you go along, you, imagine what you want the completed product to look like and you strive to make it so. Creating stuff, therefore, makes you more imaginative, and you can end up with something totally new and better. You might start out as a writer just composing love poems for him or her and end up with a best seller on love. Who knows?

8. Become a storyteller

When you become a storyteller, you become imaginative because you want to make the story more interesting. When you start narrating a story, you can picture the beginning from the end. With time you will master your imagination and will be able to come up with more than just stories. Storytelling is also advantageous because it positively affects both the storyteller and the listener.

9. Spend time alone

Opening up your imagination calls for quiet times when you are all alone and disruption-free. In this quiet alone time, you can peacefully think about new ways of tackling a problem. Many notable masterpieces of art were achieved through solitude. Studies have shown that spending time on your own will help you become more creative, which means make you more imaginative and help you develop new things.

10. Explore your passions

Think about what you love to do. What activities bring you back to life and keep you glued to them? You are most likely to be imaginative when you are doing something that makes you happy. Whether it’s listening to music, writing, dancing, drawing, or sports, find your favourite pastime because you will want to engage in it and give it your best.

The main takeaway

Opening up your imagination is not a far-fetched affair but something that anyone can do. The key is being consistent and not giving up because it doesn’t come very quickly. Just keep at it just like you would do with exercise. Make it a part of your daily routine, and within no time, it will become a regular part of your life.

To open up your imagination, you should spend time alone, create something, explore your passions, become observant and curious, become playful, read a lot, write down your ideas and tell stories. Do not dilly-dally to begin on your dreams right away. Use these ways to expand your imagination and do great things.