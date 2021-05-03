10 ways to help you relax from stress at work

After a hard day’s work, everyone dreams of returning home to enjoy comfort and relaxation and get rid of work stress, but this may not apply to everyone, especially women, as new burdens await them at home, such as cooking, cleaning and taking care of children.

The continuous work of long hours a day affects the person physically and mentally, as the body uses additional energy to complete the work, which negatively affects the general health in the long term.

To help the body regenerate after a hard day’s work, here are 10 ways to relax at home, according to the “Boldsky” health website:

1- Not thinking about work

Stopping to think about workloads and problems is the first step to relaxing at home after a long work day.

2- Doing sports

Exercise helps, especially those that rely on stretching muscles, to get rid of the stress that leads to muscle spasms, causing severe pain.

Among the simplest of these exercises is lying on the back with the knees bent, placing the hands on the rib cage, breathing deeply, and then expelling the breath slowly, and repeat this for a few minutes.

3- Take a warm bath

A warm bath helps to relax, completely get rid of stress and tension, and clear the mind from any problems after a long work day. The warm heat helps relieve muscle pain, improves blood circulation, reduces arteriosclerosis and relieves muscle spasms. If you have a bathtub, soak in warm water and add a little Epsom salt or Epsom salt to the water to completely get rid of any feeling of stress.

4- Moisturizing the body

During work, some people tend to drink less water, and this causes them to dehydration, which raises the rate of stress, so it is recommended to drink plenty of water as soon as you enter the house, because it relieves tension and maintains the necessary body moisture.

5- Imagination

Visualization is a great way to relax, all you have to do is close your eyes and visualize some positive thoughts, which in turn drive away negative thoughts. For example, evoking the scenery of the sea and nature, or the beautiful hills and greenery, will help you relax after a busy day.

6- Listening to good music

Music has amazing healing power, it has the ability to relieve stress, anxiety and stress, so it is recommended to listen to your favorite music after a long work day.

7- Meditation

After a stressful day, meditation is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety. All you have to do is close your eyes, take multiple deep breaths and focus on joyful thoughts, and you will feel completely relaxed afterwards.

8- Massage

Back massage or massage is one of the best ways to eliminate tension and stress caused by sitting for long periods on a chair during working hours with exposure to work pressure.

9- Reading

Research has indicated that reading is an effective way to be free from tension and stress, because the human mind is preoccupied with focusing on reading, which relieves tension on the muscles and heart.

10- Sleep well

Sleeping well enough hours is important to regain your energy and vitality. To be blessed with this, you should give up your mobile phone before bed and not watch what stresses you on TV.