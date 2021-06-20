Contributor Log In/Sign Up
10 ways to ensure you don’t burn out and how to appear to ‘have it all’!

Top tips centred around prioritisation, when your imposter is talking and choosing gratitude

By


How do you do it all? How do you not burnout?
I often get asked these questions, so I wanted to share my tips.

  1. Prioritise. Yes now vs not now! This is something I do every single day
  2. Have non negotiables that you live by eg logging off at a certain time or not working at the weekend (this really helps you prioritise)
  3. Outsource what you can. We don’t feel guilty paying someone to cut our hair, so why feel guilty paying someone to clean our house?
  4. Trust: That others can do things as good or better than you. This helps with delegation
  5. Choose gratitude. Even on the busiest and stressful days, challenge yourself to think of just 1 thing you’re grateful for
  6. Make space for what gives you energy every week – for me it’s helping people so sharing content / coaching / mentoring all tick this box for me
  7. Choose if you give something 0/10 or 10/10. Life’s too short for 7 out of 10’s!
  8. Spend 5 mins every day doing something that makes you smile. Read a book, cuddle your kids or dance around the kitchen… just 5 mins!
  9. Recognise when your inner critic is talking to you and decide to listen to your inner cheerleader instead (they’re much kinder!)
  10. Know it’s a myth that anyone can actually do it all!… It’s all an illusion caused by doing all of the above well!

    Tara Rule, Senior Director, Commercial Strategy, Go To Market & Sales Operations at Adobe

    A qualified professional coach who is passionate about helping people grow. I am a key driver of Adobe & Women alongside being the Commercial Sales Senior Director for EMEA.

    I am a strong commercial leader who drives results with an unemotional view which allows me to be a decisive decision maker regarding key business impacting decisions. I have a proven track record of shaping my roles and my teams to ensure we are set up to drive the business forward based on both the current and future needs of the business. I am passionate in delivering through motivating teams and challenging the people around me whilst holding myself and others to account to improve results.

