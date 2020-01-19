10 Ways to Become More Productive

Do you want to stop experience laziness, tiredness and procrastination that you feel when you are faced with tasks? Do you want to be that person who not only has stuff done but also finishes their job on time?

It is not something you will learn overnight but it is still doable and when you get the gist of it, you will find yourself doing more. To help you become productive and enjoy life more, I am going to show you ten ways you can achieve that milestone.

1. Strategize

You have to plan how you are going to do things in your life if you want to be productive. If you don’t plan, you are most likely going to fail because you will do some things and leave others undone. The tendency will be to do the easiest job and leave a backlog of the problematic things. This will weigh you down and decrease your productivity.

2. Do not multitask

Stop focusing on any two or more tasks at once. For example, do not check your email and speak on the hone at the same time or compose graduation wishes for your friend while you are attending a client. Pay maximum attention to a single task since switching between tasks is a waste of time as you are forced to pay attention again to each task when you switch back to it. This means you will spend more time on the two tasks than you could have had you done each at a time.

3. Take a rest

When you are all tired and cranky, you will be less productive than when you are rested and energetic. You should, therefore, aim to take rests in between jobs and then come back to the task when your mind is relaxed. You will be feeling rested and, tackle the task afresh. Similarly, the whole body needs to rest and you can do this by taking a holiday or a day off your work.

4. Manage your time well

Learn to plan your time by allocating tasks the time you are going to do them. This will help you know exactly what you are going to do at a particular time instead of doing the work without a strategy. This will ensure you do a lot of things because you will want to finish a task by a given time so that you can go to the next one.

5. Get an accountability partner

If you want to do more, don’t go it alone. Get someone who will hold you accountable if you don’t accomplish a goal you had planned to. This way, you will put more effort and take the goal more seriously when you know there is someone who will ask you about it.

6. Stop wasting time with endless entertainment

Research shows that an internet user spends 2 hours and 22 seconds on social media. Imagine what you can do in two hours. There is a lot that you can do in those two hours. To stop getting disrupted and carried away by social media, you should disconnect from those sites. You can easily do this by putting off your gadget or internet provision.

7. Avoid meetings

Planning meetings and attending them can lead to unproductivity. When you go to meetings without an agenda, it will turn out to be the talkative people fronting their capabilities and the quiet one just watching which means that nothing gets accomplished. Meetings contradict the company’s capacity to be productive as well as disturb productive workers.

8. Exercise

Exercise and productivity go together. Exercise increases your energy levels and helps you do more work. When you are alert, you will do your job more quickly and get more done. Exercise will also keep you healthy and you will avoid days off going to the hospital or resting unnecessarily.

9. Break jobs into minor pieces

Taking on a significant role is a daunting task that will get you discouraged and you end up not doing the task at all. On the contrary, when you break down a job into smaller tasks, you will do each one of them as separate and complete the whole job without getting bogged down. This means you can do more work because in breaking a significant role down, you can do several of them instead of a big one done as a whole and consumes more time through postponing it.

11. Ask for help when you can’t do something

You will do more work if you ask to be assisted in the work that you cannot do on your own. This is because if you keep attempting to work on your own, you will waste a lot of time before you do it or before you realize you can’t do it. When you do this, you will be able to do that job in a shorter time and do another one.

The takeaway

You may think that only a robot can attain maximum productivity, but the truth is that if you implement the tips we have just learnt, you will find yourself on the same level. These tips will help you to get over procrastination and face tasks head-on. This means you will do a lot of tasks and increase your productivity.

Why don’t you implement one tip at a time and see how that makes you more productive? Before you know it, you will be the productivity guru everyone runs to learn the secret of how you accomplish so many things in a day.