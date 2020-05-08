Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Ways Leaders Can Win at Negotiations

Being a successful negotiator can help you scale your business and achieve your goals. From driving sales to getting new clients, reducing costs to hiring efficient people, being a good negotiator helps a leader get optimum results.

By

One of the toughest skills that a leader has to develop is the art of negotiation. Being a successful negotiator can help you scale your business and achieve your goals. From driving sales to getting new clients, reducing costs to hiring efficient people, being a good negotiator helps a leader get optimum results. In today’s competitive business ecosystem, it is essential for leaders to both develop and fine-tune the skill of negotiation.

10 ways to do so:

  • Know what you want

Before you enter into a negotiation, be clear about what you want its outcome to be. It’s necessary to be updated regarding the required details before engaging in anything with your clients. It also helps to be clear about your least favourable outcome but one you could settle for if things don’t go as planned.  Lastly, it is always advisable to have a back-up plan in case the deal does not go through for any reason whatsoever.

  • Do your homework on the other party

Negotiating is at minimum, a two party process. Study the other party well before you get into any kind of understanding with each other. This includes past negotiation patterns and their possible expectations from you and your company. 

  • Start with a higher ask

Starting a little higher than your most favourable outcome gives you an edge early on in the negotiation. In the best-case scenario, you get more than you originally hoped for. In the worst case scenario – You will still be well above your least favourable outcome.

  • Listen to understand what the other party really wants 

While you go into a meeting room, all prepared with your own set of expectations, it’s easy to forget that so have they. It’s important to be alert throughout the exchange of thoughts and requests that might give you direct or indirect indications of what they want from you. Their verbal and physical cues will tell you the rest. 

  • Remain calm, don’t get emotional

Negotiations can get heated really quickly. Deals can cave in, unpleasant exchanges can occur – All because one or more of the parties took something personally. Staying level-headed and calm drives one towards a successful negotiation that limits the chances of any abrupt and unintentional outbursts.

  • Don’t rush things

Negotiations take time. It may take a while for both the parties to come to a deal that is mutually favourable. There is no point in trying to hasten the pace of the negotiation and inadvertently making a mistake. Be patient, and if it is taking too long for either party to close the deal, try to reschedule the negotiation at a later date and start afresh. 

  • Keep an open mind to alternative possibilities

While everyone has ideal scenarios in mind, sometimes, during the course of negotiations, one finds that there might be a still better option, one that was previously overlooked or not possible. Therefore, keeping an open mind to alternative solutions can lead you towards attaining better outcomes.

  • Provide and receive

Aim for a mutually favourable deal. When you target a win-win situation for all parties concerned, it indicates that you both respect and care about their needs. It also helps ensure that neither party is taken advantage of.

  • Be okay with walking away from the table

If at any point, you get a feeling that the deal might not work out, don’t be afraid to walk away. If you have prepared well enough, you should be able to negotiate similar terms with another party. This will not only reduce your dependency upon the current party but also allow you to negotiate better.

  • Practice negotiations daily

While negotiations may seem particular to important business operations, in reality, we negotiate every day, albeit, on a much smaller scale. These smaller negotiations can be something as trivial as convincing your friends to order out from your favourite restaurant or getting your child to eat their vegetables. Negotiating is a part of our daily life, and by practicing your skills during these daily events, we can easily prepare ourselves for bigger deals.

A good negotiator can guide a business through important deals and be indispensable to the business. As one works on their negotiation skills, it is important to remember that rejections occur even in the best of circumstances, and shouldn’t deter you from trying again the next time. Just review what you could do better the next time. Like I mentioned at the beginning of this article, negotiation is an art, and like all the other arts, it needs to be refined to the point that it flows naturally through you.

    Khushboo Jain, Co-Founder and COO at ImpactGuru.com

    Khushboo Jain co-founded crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com in July 2014 and has since served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In addition, she heads ImpactGuru’s Marketing arm, Communications and Design teams. Khushboo is actively involved in the company’s marketing and communications strategies, community building activities, the ImpactGuru product users’ experience, and with ImpactGuru’s work with non-profits. Khushboo was recently featured in the Fortune 40 under 40 list in India and was amongst the Top 15 winning women entrepreneurs at NITI Aayog & United Nations, 2019 Women Transforming India Awards.

    Khushboo is alumna of Sydenham College, Mumbai, where she studied Business Management, and WE Business School – Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, where she earned an MBA with a focus in Marketing. She went on to study fashion marketing at the London College of Fashion and at Parsons, the New School of Design in New York, where she honed her skills in Fashion Management & Merchandising.

    Prior to co-founding ImpactGuru.com, Khushboo Jain worked as a fashion marketer for Valiram in Singapore, handling a brand portfolio that included Hackett, La Martina, and Jimmy Choo. She has also worked with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra in a fashion merchandising and buying role, and with actor/model/designer Malaika Arora Khan’s The Closet Label (now The Label Life).

    Khushboo began an entrepreneurial career and co-founded ImpactGuru.com with a mission to help India’s people find crowdfunding solutions for patients struggling to fund critical illnesses.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.