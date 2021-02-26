10 Useful Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Stay Productive All Day Long

There are usually two major factors in your life that are holding you back from dominating the world (or at least being as productive as a world dominator): time and money.

If you had no money but lots of time, you could use the extra hours to find a job, start a new business, sell your services or do any other incoming-generating activities. And if you had no time but lots of money, you could hire assistants to take care of a bunch of little tasks that waste a lot of time but are required or tackle one major project.

So if you want to earn more money, you need to find a way to engineer more hours into your days. But unless you have a time machine (in which case, please share with us!), you’re going to have to learn how to be more productive. As Paul J. Meyer said:

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.”

Here are 10 tips on increasing daily productivity, along with quotes from super-busy but successful entrepreneurs for some extra inspiration.

Do the Most Important Tasks First

There are usually only one or two important tasks to do during the day that are essential in moving your business forward. Of course, we all have seemingly endless to-do lists, but let’s be honest—only one or two things are significantly important.

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Ernest Hemingway got up with the sun and rather than go for a walk, shoot the breeze with Gertrude Stein and other famous members of The Lost Generation or mix himself a stiff gin martini, he immediately got to work on his writing. At this early hour, not only is your brain fully rested, but there is no one around to disturb you.

“I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress.”

The ability to define this one main task is key to your productivity, and by scheduling the most important task for first thing in the morning, you will set the tone for the rest of the day.

I’m one of those rare people who still prefers pen and paper to online to-do lists. I use Productivity Planner which is a notebook made up of simple to-do lists for each day. Every page is divided into three sections: the most important task of the day (you only get one!), secondary tasks of importance, and additional tasks. I also love that it starts every day with a motivational quote… Read More >>>

