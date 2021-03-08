10 Useful Tips to Boost Mental and Reduce Brain Fog

Today, most of us are strapped for time and looking for cheap and effective ways to boost our energy quickly. Our brain fog makes us have to sift through more stimuli than in the past. Unfortunately, this process can deplete our mental stamina in no time.

Exhaustion plagues so many of us, and it can feel like a never-ending battle sometimes. We’ll go over some natural ways to reduce brain fog and boost mental stamina below.

1. MEDITATE

Researchers believe that mood disorders like anxiety and depression could connect with vagus nerve function. This is a cranial nerve that runs from the brain to the heart, lungs and digestive tract, helping to regulate their function.

Researchers studying the vagus nerve and its connection to mood believe that ‘understanding the neurobiology of emotional regulation and dysregulation’ during these emotional states will lead to breakthroughs in treatment for mental illness. Stimulating the vagus nerve can help us boost mental stamina by reducing unwanted mental states such as anxiety.

Researchers discovered that a type of meditation called the ‘Loving Kindness Meditation’ helped reduce heart rate variability. Along with the meditation, experiencing more positive emotions and positively connecting with others helped to improve the functioning of the vagus nerve.

2. DON’T WORK TOO MUCH

Work demands so much energy from us since it takes up the majority of our time. If you can, try starting your own business where you have more control over your hours, or perhaps ask your boss if you can work from home a couple of days a week… Show More >>>

