Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Useful Psychological Tricks That Will Boost Your Creativity

Creativity is something that you can cultivate and develop with a little practice and hard work. One important thing to remember is that creativity is not a passive process. Instead, focus on looking for ways to boost your own creativity. Seek out the things that inspire you and that helps you focus your attention and mental energy on the task at hand. Check out some of these fascinating and often unusual tricks that might help spark your creativity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Creativity is something that you can cultivate and develop with a little practice and hard work. One important thing to remember is that creativity is not a passive process. Instead, focus on looking for ways to boost your own creativity. Seek out the things that inspire you and that helps you focus your attention and mental energy on the task at hand.

Check out some of these fascinating and often unusual tricks that might help spark your creativity.

Go for a Walk

One  study found that people tend to be more creative when they are walking rather than when they are sitting down. Previous research has shown that regular physical activity can play an important role in boosting and protecting cognitive abilities, but this study found that a simple walk could temporarily improve certain types of thinking.

So if you are tied to a desk and struggling to come up with a good idea, try going for a quick walk to see if inspiration might strike.

Reward Yourself

Research has found that rewarding things that are already intrinsically rewarding can backfire and actually reduce motivation, a phenomenon known as the overjustification effect. So it might seem like offering some sort of reward for creative thinking might have the opposite effect, stifling creativity and motivation.

Yet research has found that when rewards are offered explicitly for producing creative works, creativity actually increases.

So if you are trying to find inspiration, try promising yourself some type of desirable treat as a reward for coming up with a creative solution. Just don’t overdo it, or you risk decreasing your motivation.

Create Some Psychological Distance

People often suggest taking a break from a task when you’ve hit a creative block. Studies have found that placing some psychological distance between yourself and the problem might also do the trick… Show more >>>

Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Science, Psychology, Creativity, Productivity, Motivation, Inovation, Science, Psychology, Creativity, Productivity, Motivation, Inovation, Science, Psychology, Creativity, Productivity, Motivation, Inovation, Science, Science, Science,

    Michael Davies

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nataly Kogan of Happier Inc: “Being kind to yourself is one of the most important qualities you can develop for success.”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How to become creative, even if you’re left-brained

    by Colleen Bordeaux
    Creativity
    Community//

    8 Things you Must Do Every Day to Improve Your Creativity

    by Amanda Prahl

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.