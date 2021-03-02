Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Useful Habits That Will Change Your Life for the Better

Are you feeling like something in your life could use a little boost? Maybe you feel like you need a total life makeover. Either way, it can be done in small, actionable steps. From your health and mood to home and finances – there are some very simple daily habits that you can add to your routine that will make a huge impact across all of these areas, and more! We gathered 10 useful habits that will change your life for the better.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Are you feeling like something in your life could use a little boost? Maybe you feel like you need a total life makeover. Either way, it can be done in small, actionable steps. From your health and mood to home and finances – there are some very simple daily habits that you can add to your routine that will make a huge impact across all of these areas, and more! We gathered 10 useful habits that will change your life for the better.

10. Read every day.

Reading should become an unconditional habit because it improves your memory, logical thinking, and imagination. It was proven that regular reading can slow down (or even stop) Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. In order to get used to reading faster, put books in every corner of your home: in the bathroom, in the kitchen, under the bed. Also, don’t forget to put a book in your bag so you can read both on public transport and when you are waiting for your friend in a cafe. If you have just started to develop a habit of reading, read for 15-20 minutes, and then start increasing the duration.

9. Wipe your face with ice cubes made from a chamomile decoction.

Another useful morning habit is to wipe your face with ice cubes made from a chamomile decoction. It will help you forget about mimic wrinkles. In addition, it stimulates skin exchange processes. Right after the procedure, instead of morning edema, you will get a fresh blush on your face along with velvet skin… Continue Reading

Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Skin Care, Motivation, Inovation, Self-Improvement, Lifestyle, Stylem,

    Edwards Collins

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Improve the Quality of Your Life with a Powerful Morning Routine

    by Zdravko Cvijetic
    Smart
    Community//

    7 Effective Ways to Become Smarter

    by AmandaM
    Community//

    3 Daily Habits Every Woman Should Consider Tracking.

    by Amanda Da Silva

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.