Are you feeling like something in your life could use a little boost? Maybe you feel like you need a total life makeover. Either way, it can be done in small, actionable steps. From your health and mood to home and finances – there are some very simple daily habits that you can add to your routine that will make a huge impact across all of these areas, and more! We gathered 10 useful habits that will change your life for the better.

10. Read every day.

Reading should become an unconditional habit because it improves your memory, logical thinking, and imagination. It was proven that regular reading can slow down (or even stop) Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. In order to get used to reading faster, put books in every corner of your home: in the bathroom, in the kitchen, under the bed. Also, don’t forget to put a book in your bag so you can read both on public transport and when you are waiting for your friend in a cafe. If you have just started to develop a habit of reading, read for 15-20 minutes, and then start increasing the duration.

9. Wipe your face with ice cubes made from a chamomile decoction.

Another useful morning habit is to wipe your face with ice cubes made from a chamomile decoction. It will help you forget about mimic wrinkles. In addition, it stimulates skin exchange processes. Right after the procedure, instead of morning edema, you will get a fresh blush on your face along with velvet skin… Continue Reading

