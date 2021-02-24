Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Unusual Ways to Have a Better Night’s Sleep

Some say technology is to blame for sleeplessness. What if we told you that insomnia is also present in animals and bugs, or that your problem of sleeplessness could be hereditary? Whatever the reason, every problem has a solution. There are many ways to help your eyes get heavy with sleep. We would like to help explain some of them to you in detail.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Some say technology is to blame for sleeplessness. What if we told you that insomnia is also present in animals and bugs, or that your problem of sleeplessness could be hereditary? Whatever the reason, every problem has a solution.

There are many ways to help your eyes get heavy with sleep. We would like to help explain some of them to you in detail.

1. Get rid of any light.

For a sound sleep, the first requirement is a perfect ambience in the room. Having all lights out will set you up for a successful night of rest.

Even the slightest light coming from an iPad or the blinking light from a laptop can divert your attention and delay you getting to sleep. Scientifically, this is because that little glow travels from your eyes to your hypothalamus—the part of your brain that controls sleep. So the darker the room, the quicker you will fall asleep.

2. Try meditation.

Meditation can be credited with solving many problems. This includes sleep issues too. According to Stanford study, people who undertook a meditation program in order to go to sleep faster were able to fall asleep twice as fast as those who didn’t meditate… Show More

Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture, Sleep, Culture,

    Emily Allen

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dealing With Sleeplessness: What You Should Be Doing Right Now

    by Lukmon Isiaq
    Unplug & Recharge//

    Behind the Wall of Sleep

    by Thrive Global
    Well-Being//

    An Oxford Psychologist Says Treating Insomnia Could Help With Anxiety and Depression

    by Daniel Freeman and Jason Freeman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.