Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Tricks to Increase Productivity and Reduce Stress

Every business owner would love a strategy to reduce stress and increase productivity within the company, right? Take a quick moment to think: How does your company culture affect those who work within it? Overloaded, stressed out employees aren’t helping your bottom line. What’s worse, their stress often starts before they even clock-in. Here are ten tips to help reduce employee stress and get that productivity flowing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every business owner would love a strategy to reduce stress and increase productivity within the company, right? Take a quick moment to think: How does your company culture affect those who work within it? Overloaded, stressed out employees aren’t helping your bottom line. What’s worse, their stress often starts before they even clock-in.

Here are ten tips to help reduce employee stress and get that productivity flowing.

Establish open communication

Your employees need to be equipped to have conversations they need to have. It’s definitely understated. Sometimes business owners take things for granted because they think they know their employees personally. Try not to assume the lines of communication are open, and make an effort to provide a safe space for employees to voice their concerns and challenges to you.

Actually listen to your staff

Business owners of all kinds need to master this aspect of management. During the course of any business day, it’s easy to get ahead of yourself and get caught in the millions of things you have to do. However, looking your employees in the eye while they talk will help you slow down and be present in the moment. This way, you’ll hear what they’re saying and not get lost in your own head about that management meeting in twenty minutes. Read More

    Edwards Collins

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    5 Ways Lowering Stress is Effective in Business Development
    Community//

    5 Ways Lowering Stress is Effective in Business Development

    by Scot J Chrisman
    Community//

    How Managers Can Help Reduce Stress in the Workplace

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    How to Stop Your Employees From Leaving Without Looking Desperate

    by Kevin Payne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.