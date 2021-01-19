10 Tools for Well-being in Action: The Path to Healing

This month, Arianna Huffington published a call to arms on the mental health crisis we find ourselves in. It’s easy to become myopically focused on the disease itself, but it’s even easier to miss the lives that this pandemic has claimed indirectly. In 2020, we saw a mental health pandemic work hand in hand with the virus. As we’ve all shifted into a new paradigm, we’ve all learned to function in it, but our adaptation has come with drawbacks.

Healing is only possible when we shed light on the problem and breathe life into coping techniques. You’ve felt pain and hurt, I’ve felt my own version of the same. I’m here to share my experiences, because I believe that knowledge is power, and we are all worthy of it. As a practitioner of yoga and a people manager in Corporate America, I want to share practical tools drawn from my experiences for you to employ in your daily life.

My personal journey

This pandemic has touched every aspect of my personal and professional life. My own family has been deeply affected. We are a family of physicians, teachers, grocery store owners, truckers, leaders in Corporate America, stay-at-home mothers and much more. Each in our own way at the frontlines of COVID-19.

My colleagues in Corporate America have also been deeply affected. I’m a people manager at a technology company. We are a corporate family of marketers, customer relationship managers, sellers, engineers, data scientists, product managers, human resources professionals and organizational leaders in general. The hurdles presented by COVID-19 are notable. We’ve all experienced loss.

All of us have our stories of sorrow, and grief doesn’t have an expiration date. It penetrates deep into our hearts, and we may shed a tear every time we bring that loved one forward in our thoughts – sometimes many tears. Maybe it’s PTSD or maybe it’s just a sign of how grief is still unfolding in our hearts. It’s okay to cry. Always remember that.

Whatever loss you’ve encountered, you are not alone. I spent the better part of 2020 grieving, until I finally found my voice after months of actively working to heal. If you are seeking healing, whether to give to yourself or share with others, know that I am here for you. I will hold space for you. It’s my personal mission to show others how to heal, be compassionate with themselves and with everyone around them.

Leading in times of adversity

As a people manager, 2020 pushed me to shift the tools I use in my toolkit to help my team and everyone around me at work. I’m coaching people through burnout, grief, loss – even as I continue to navigate these murky waters myself. Managing in a mental health pandemic comes with its challenges. It demands a different level of listening and empathizing, of coaching, and of elevating my team. Communication and compassion have to come hand in hand. Especially as we each search for tools and techniques to make a safe space for mental health conversations in the workplace. We’re all simply trying to help each other breathe a sigh of relief as we share whatever is making us anxious.

The impact of the mental health crisis is only growing. According to National Institutes of Health, “Mental health problems have an impact on employers and businesses directly through increased absenteeism, negative impact on productivity and profits, as well as an increase in costs to deal with the issue. In addition, they impact employee morale adversely.” Dealing with my personal grief, introduced me to the methods I employ today to achieve self-care. I’ve learned the hard way that grief is best done with a community that can engulf you with love. My oldest sister, a medical practitioner, shared this powerful message with me:

“In the last year, I’ve had to use all available resources from my internal medicine training. I’ve been encouraging my patients, coworkers, and loved ones to dig into lifestyle changes that help promote mental health and well-being. Advice includes, but not limited to deep breathing techniques, yoga, meditation, healthy eating and keeping active.” Maryslenni Gil, M.D., Internal Medicine Physician in rural Arizona

Never feel that you have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders when there are plenty of people ready to pick you up and hold space for you, your family, or your children for as long as you need it. Be mindful, our youngest generation may not have the vocabulary yet to share what’s wrong.

Yoga is a way of life. Yoga truly is a technology for happiness.

As a practitioner of yoga, I’m also pulling from my yoga toolbox. Yoga can apply to leadership in business, community and complicated family interactions. I’m sharing yoga practices and techniques and much more with colleagues and loved ones because I have learned that those without the tools for self-care and healing are struggling the most. Yoga reminds us to look inward to find lasting happiness, lasting fulfillment, a sense of self worth, inner stability and a deep joy.

When we cultivate inner stability, a connection to the part of ourselves that is beyond the mind, past pains and traumas then we begin to understand the value of yoga. As my guru, Linh James, Founder of Guru Mitar, shared with me recently, “Those with a spiritual practice will get through it, and hold space and light for those who do not have a spiritual practice and are struggling the most.”

10 tools for well-being in action

Breathe: Practice gratitude by acknowledging your ability to breathe. To calm your mind and warm the body try Ujjayi Pranayama breath. Breathe in through your nose to completely fill your lungs, hold for a count of five. Breathe out through your nose while slightly constricting your throat. Repeat for as many cycles as you need. Do it to strengthen your lungs and diaphragm, create warmth and stability in the body. Write: Journaling helps us find words to feelings that we can’t unravel through speech. Get a piece of paper and pencil, and just write. Free writing is liberating and soul soothing. If you want structure, try a habit journal. Hold yourself accountable to the habits you want to make and those you want to break. Track your biggest accomplishments and struggles for the week, and then jot down what you can do differently the next week. Action plans give us stability and a path forward. Move: The endorphins that are triggered matter most as you introduce movement into your day. Go for a walk, run, bike. Miles don’t matter.

Have a dance party. Pick a song and just dance. Clean your house. You’ll feel better overall.

Do yoga. Try it. Meditate: You may be unconsciously meditating already. Cleaning, cooking, walking, etc. Any activity where your thoughts flow freely is meditation in action. Mantra meditation is my personal favorite as I do any activity. “Om Namo Narayani” was the first mantra I ever learned. It’s known as the ‘mantra for world peace.’ I say it every day. It’s Sanskrit for ‘I surrender to the universe.’ Letting go of whatever is making me anxious and attracting peace to my body.

“Abundance flows in me, and all around me” is my 2021 mantra. The law of attraction is quite real. Our mindset attracts what we receive. Long hot salt bath: Healing qualities of the salt soothe you physically, mentally and emotionally. Best accompanied with candle light, some great music or maybe a TedX talk, and anything else you need to just settle and let go. Books: Knowledge is power. Whether you like paperback or digital. Go for it! You’ll learn something new every time. Movies: Find catharsis as you stream your favorite series. Healing happens in connecting with characters on screen. Allowing yourself to just empathize and connect with others, even if the stories aren’t always real, they feel like it every time! Time with loved ones: Whether it’s quiet time together or talking things out. Simply holding space for each other or letting it all out as you unravel your feelings and thoughts. Sharing is the best form of unloading grief. Our loved ones are always ready to listen, we just need to speak up! Acupuncture: Like Yoga, Acupuncture also works with energy. It unblocks energy channels to help our body function as its meant to function. Blocked energy channels result in illness, and that includes mental, emotional and physical maladies. If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area, feel free to check out Scientific Acupuncture for Dr. Henry Q. Hang L.AC PH.D. My migraines, anxiety and more are kept in check with his healing techniques and herbal guidance. Western Licensed Practitioners: If none of the above helps, consider reaching out to these practitioners whether via an app or telemedicine.

Remember: be the type of energy that no matter where you go, you always add value to the spaces & lives around you. I’m honored to open the door to healing for you and your loved ones. I’m going to continue to share my knowledge on self-love, healing, and showing compassion. If you’re interested in hearing more from me, subscribe here.

If you are in crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone. All calls are confidential. http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org