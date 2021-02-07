10 Tips To Help With Your Post-Election Anxiety

The fact that we are currently living in such uncertain times can be stressful for many people.

To help combat the post-election anxiety that many Americans are currently facing, I compiled a list of important mental health tips that might just make these times a little bit easier.

1. Set social media boundaries.

I know it’s hard, but in stressful times like these, social media only clouds the truth and adds more stress. Try to limit the number of times you check your social media accounts daily or even delete the apps for a few days if you have to. Don’t be afraid to shut off your phone for a couple of hours to relax, your health is the #1 priority right now.

2. Only get your information from reputable websites.

The internet is full of news stories and reports that are completely biased and unfactual and will only add to your current state of stress. That’s why it’s important that you have a few trusted sources where you can get truthful information from.

3. Understand that political outcomes are out of your hands.

One of the best things to remember is that you’ve done what you can. If you voted, rallied, or supported a candidate, etc. you have done all that you can and now it’s time for you to wait, as much as that sucks, for the results which you can’t change.

4. Have people who you can trust to talk to about how you’re feeling.

Support is necessary right now. That’s why you should have a person or two that are willing to listen to your thoughts or feelings and help you get through your emotions if necessary.

5. Find things to distract yourself.

Binge a new Netflix series, catch up on your homework, or go for a walk with a friend. Do whatever it is that you need to do to take your mind off of things, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

6. Avoid stress-inducing discussions.

If you know a family member who has different political beliefs, maybe stay away from them, at least for a few days. Remember it’s important to take care of you, even if taking care of you means making someone else a little upset.

7. Allow yourself to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.

Cry, curse, dance, scream, or laugh as much as you need to these next few weeks. Bottling up your emotions isn’t helping anyone, especially yourself.

8. Focus on self-care.

During stressful times we often forget to take care of ourselves, which can ultimately lead to a demise in our mental health. That’s why it’s important that you focus on self-care, whatever that means for you, right now especially.

9. Get outside.

Being outside has proven to lift people’s moods and better their cognitive function, two qualities I think everyone could benefit from during this time. Just five minutes could help you tremendously.

10. If necessary, seek help.

The current times are tough for everyone, so don’t be afraid to seek help. Call a local or national hotline, go to the ER, or call your therapist/counselor/psychologist, etc. if you feel that you need to.

Now go take that extra warm bubble bath, call a friend, or take a walk with your dog. Do whatever you need to do to keep your mental health in tip-top shape, because that is what is most important, always.