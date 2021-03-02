Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 tips to get well organized and not be stressed at the office

It's easy to get overwhelmed at work. Stress is then part of everyday life and makes tasks much longer and less pleasant. Getting organized in the office can limit this stress.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Health tips

1- A personalized office

Having a personal organizational structure for your workspace is essential in order to stay in control. Patterns, colors, shapes, and desk layout can help recognize work items more easily. So, do not hesitate to indulge in a little extravagance. The visual plays a very important role in the recognition and in the appropriation of its work environment. In addition, keeping your office in order avoids excess stress because everything is easier to find and manage.

2- Organized information

E-mails should never pile up in the inbox. The messaging services offer classification methods: it is recommended that you use them by creating specific folders for each type of message. This categorization method makes it easier to find your emails and not forget to reply to an important message. To make sure not to omit an email that required follow-up, it is possible to use the indicator flags. It is advisable to proceed with the classification as you receive it or once a week.

3- Phone calls can wait

The ringing of the telephone should not interrupt work too frequently as the distraction causes several omissions. During periods of intensive work, it is recommended to leave the telephone on the answering machine: in addition to putting a brake on ringing, the answering machine allows you to read messages smoothly. In addition, making a frequent contact sheet and placing it next to the device saves time.

4- Lists

Lists are the ultimate organizational tool. It is suggested to always maintain three kinds of lists, each with a specific format: lists of long-term projects (on a large size paper), lists of weekly occupations (on half a sheet of paper) and daily task lists (on a large post-it).

5- A calendar… up to date!

Maintaining a calendar and updating it allows you to have a global view of deadlines and appointments. The calendar allows time limits to be imposed: it is possible to note the date on which a project must be completed in order to fit into the time constraints imposed personally or professionally.

6- Focus on one work at a time

Starting several projects at the same time is unproductive and leads to panic and stress. In addition, it makes it more vulnerable to forgetfulness. To perform only one task at a time, limits may be imposed, such as viewing messages which may be restricted to 4 times per day.

7- Reserve time slots for fun

In order to decompress at work, it is important to allow yourself moments of well-being dedicated to the practice of pleasant and personal activities that have nothing to do with professional occupations.

8- Eat Healthy things

When your Diet is good its means your health is Good. and there are many things that keep you energetic and stress free. Try to eat fruits, Honey , Pure shilajit and fresh vegatables so healthy diet will keep you healthy.

9- The bulletin board a visual memory tool

A display board allows you to have in front of you the elements to memorize. Using it with colorful post-it notes makes it easy to organize yourself and efficiently. Moreover, it is easy to manage because the completed items can be removed from the board. The arrangement of colors and patterns will make it possible to build up a visual memory that speeds up the location of information.

10- A map of ideas

Organizing your ideas is often a difficult step. To better organize his ideas, the Englishman Tony Buzan developed the concept of map minding. This form of organization allows better management of note taking, brainstorming, project structuring, speech preparation and organization of computer files. A completely free software allows to have the diagram of his ideas personalized on the computer: Xmind.

    Rauf Ahmad, CEO at Redspider Web and Art Design at Redspider Web and Art Design

    I am the founder and CEO of Redspider web And Design Dubai. Redspider is leading web Design company in Dubai offering best digital marketing serivices in The UAE

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    cleanup email
    Community//

    Here’s How to Clean Up Your Email Inbox to Unclutter and Get Organized

    by Jessy Troy
    Community//

    Clean Your Space for Better Mental Health

    by Delfina Forstmann
    Pexels.com
    Community//

    Need to Get Work Done Immediately? 15 Tips for Improving Your Focus

    by Scott Gerber

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.