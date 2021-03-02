10 tips to get well organized and not be stressed at the office

1- A personalized office

Having a personal organizational structure for your workspace is essential in order to stay in control. Patterns, colors, shapes, and desk layout can help recognize work items more easily. So, do not hesitate to indulge in a little extravagance. The visual plays a very important role in the recognition and in the appropriation of its work environment. In addition, keeping your office in order avoids excess stress because everything is easier to find and manage.

2- Organized information

E-mails should never pile up in the inbox. The messaging services offer classification methods: it is recommended that you use them by creating specific folders for each type of message. This categorization method makes it easier to find your emails and not forget to reply to an important message. To make sure not to omit an email that required follow-up, it is possible to use the indicator flags. It is advisable to proceed with the classification as you receive it or once a week.

3- Phone calls can wait

The ringing of the telephone should not interrupt work too frequently as the distraction causes several omissions. During periods of intensive work, it is recommended to leave the telephone on the answering machine: in addition to putting a brake on ringing, the answering machine allows you to read messages smoothly. In addition, making a frequent contact sheet and placing it next to the device saves time.

4- Lists

Lists are the ultimate organizational tool. It is suggested to always maintain three kinds of lists, each with a specific format: lists of long-term projects (on a large size paper), lists of weekly occupations (on half a sheet of paper) and daily task lists (on a large post-it).

5- A calendar… up to date!

Maintaining a calendar and updating it allows you to have a global view of deadlines and appointments. The calendar allows time limits to be imposed: it is possible to note the date on which a project must be completed in order to fit into the time constraints imposed personally or professionally.

6- Focus on one work at a time

Starting several projects at the same time is unproductive and leads to panic and stress. In addition, it makes it more vulnerable to forgetfulness. To perform only one task at a time, limits may be imposed, such as viewing messages which may be restricted to 4 times per day.

7- Reserve time slots for fun

In order to decompress at work, it is important to allow yourself moments of well-being dedicated to the practice of pleasant and personal activities that have nothing to do with professional occupations.

8- Eat Healthy things

When your Diet is good its means your health is Good. and there are many things that keep you energetic and stress free. Try to eat fruits and fresh vegatables so healthy diet will keep you healthy.

9- The bulletin board a visual memory tool

A display board allows you to have in front of you the elements to memorize. Using it with colorful post-it notes makes it easy to organize yourself and efficiently. Moreover, it is easy to manage because the completed items can be removed from the board. The arrangement of colors and patterns will make it possible to build up a visual memory that speeds up the location of information.

10- A map of ideas

Organizing your ideas is often a difficult step. To better organize his ideas, the Englishman Tony Buzan developed the concept of map minding. This form of organization allows better management of note taking, brainstorming, project structuring, speech preparation and organization of computer files. A completely free software allows to have the diagram of his ideas personalized on the computer: Xmind.