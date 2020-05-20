Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Tips to Create a Peaceful Home

10 Simple tips that will invite peace into your home, body and spirit.

By

Start your day with the intention of being peaceful.

The way you start your day sets the tone for your entire day. Get up with the intention that today is a new day to enjoy your life & live in peace.

Meditate

Meditation balances the mind, body, and spirit. Starting the day in balance will help you to handle whatever comes your way with grace.

Exercise

Moving your body will help to keep you fit and relieve stress.

Play good music.

The right music can change the vibe of the whole home and everyone in it. If you allow yourself to get pulled into it, don’t be afraid to sing or dance.

Make your home smell good.

Essential oils, great smelling candles, a fresh breeze or something tasty in the oven all have a great way of transporting everyone to a place of bliss.

Limit stimulation that can be negative.

Time watching the news, on social media or listening to woes of a complaining friend are all activities that can take you away from the peaceful vibe you intend to create.

Laugh

Laughter breaks tension. It triggers the body to release endorphins, decrease stress, and increase immune function.

Keep your home neat and clean.

A tidy home is a more relaxed home. If your housework has gotten away from you, choose one room to straighten and clean each day until your whole home is neat.

Practice mindfulness & mindful communication.

Mindfulness is being in the present moment on purpose without judgement. When you practice mindfulness with yourselves and others, you are better able to practice compassion. When you face your day with compassion, it changes the outcome of everything you do, see, feel, and experience.

Get enough sleep.

A sleep routine is essential to feeling rested. Without a sleep routine, you often have disrupted sleep patterns and don’t get enough sleep. Everyone feels more relaxed on a good night’s sleep.

Cindy Nolte, Entrepreneur, Speaker & Professor at Fresh Look on Life

Cindy Nolte is the founder of Fresh Look on Life. She combines her background in training and development with extensive studies in mindfulness and holistic modalities. She works with clients and organizations to find hidden opportunities and make the changes they desire. She also speaks about topics like Creating a Culture of Mindfulness and Finding Peace in an out of Control World (based on her best-selling book).

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Easy Tips for Creating a Calm and Peaceful Home

by Emma Joyce
Community//

6 Surprising Activities that Increase Your Well-Being

by James Riddle
Well-Being//

Prime Your Brain for Optimal Performance Each Day

by Heidi Hanna

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.