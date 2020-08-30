10 Tips to Be More Productive Without Stress

Trying to fit all of our obligations and commitments into one day is difficult and even overwhelming.

How do the most successful people, those with more to do than most of us, manage to conquer the world and do everything with ease? There are 10 ways that focus on everyday life and life in general, and the result is better time management and the ability to get more done in less time.

The good news is that anyone can apply these strategies and better control their time. Here’s how to do it.

Keeping Things in Perspective

Most people crack under pressure because they lose their perspective. Their fear of losing overwhelms them to the point of physical, emotional, and spiritual damage. List the three events that cause you the most stress on a regular basis, and ask yourself what you should do to put these things in the right perspective, to reduce or eliminate stress.

Divide Into Categories

Most people get caught up in the details of every little problem, yet some people are able to manage multiple problems and maintain emotional control while solving them individually. This is called dividing into categories. Commit to dividing your problems, focusing exclusively on one problem at a time. Although most people multi-tasking, they concentrate.

Escape from excessive cognition

The enemy of creativity and clarity is excessive cognition, or processing too many thoughts at the same time. Cognitive overload is a major problem for many of us. Schedule some time to escape and be alone with your thoughts. Spending time in solitude will keep your mind rested, fresh, and able to focus.

Fulfill What You Say

Most people offer more and deliver less. It’s not that they don’t mean well, it’s that they become forgetful trying to balance too many things at once. Keep a pen and paper with you at all times or make notes on your smartphone to do the things you say you are going to do. Delivering on what you promise inspires confidence.

Develop a work ethic in everything you do

When it comes to getting results, most people manage to produce average results and do just enough to get ahead. They are worried about time, but the reality is that they have more time than they think if they cut back on their mindless activities like watching TV and playing games on Facebook. Whether it's about your career, a personal relationship, or anything else, develop a work ethic and you will see that your productivity and results will be through the roof.

Not Being Addicted To Other People’s Approval

A lot of people place more importance on the opinions of others than their own. That is to be compliant at all costs. Constantly living in worry is going to consume your time and drain all your energy. The next time you ask yourself “what if” people disagree with you, reframe the question to “what if” they don’t? What is the worst that can happen?

Learn To Say “No”

If you are a person who says “yes” to everything and always agrees to help with additional favors, projects, and other requests that require your time, this is taking you away from other things you could be doing. It’s great for helping others, but it’s also perfectly acceptable to say “no” from time to time. People are not going to reject you or stop being your friend because you say no. Remember that time is the most valuable resource.

Be Future-Oriented

Most people dream of the good old days and never do anything. The only significant thing about the past is how it affects us in the present and future. Stop looking in the rearview mirror wishing things were different. Don’t play the victim. Focus on living in the now. Focus exclusively on the present and the future.

Developing a sense of urgency

Most people function as if there is an infinite amount of time in a day, week, month, and year, and constantly procrastinate. To be more productive, you need to be more time-sensitive. Life is short. Go after things with a sense of urgency and learn to think of life as if there is no tomorrow.

Become a problem solver

People who get it all done focus on problem-solving. They are not concerned with being recognized or given credit for what they accomplish. Drop your ego and ask for help when you need it. Learn to delegate. You are a human being, after all, and there is no shame in seeking help from others.