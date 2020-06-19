Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Tips for Re-Opening Beauty Businesses, With Aplomb, After Lockdown

Firstly please allow me to introduce myself, I’m Kerri Hendry and I’ve overcome a lot to be where I am today. Currently, I work around Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain and chronic fatigue condition that often leaves me bed-bound, but I don’t let that stop me. I run my Mobile nails business on a part time […]

By

Firstly please allow me to introduce myself, I’m Kerri Hendry and I’ve overcome a lot to be where I am today. Currently, I work around Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain and chronic fatigue condition that often leaves me bed-bound, but I don’t let that stop me. I run my Mobile nails business on a part time basis, within DWP restrictions for permitted work. I consider myself successful; I have a loyal band of regular customers who I miss like crazy right now. I’m also an online Business Coach for talented Nail Technicians who want to run their own businesses.

This is me, on a good day.

I don’t have to work, I’m part of what’s known as the ‘support group’ in DWP speak, I could just let this awful condition beat me and just stay in bed, but……

I won’t let that happen.

This is my example of working around something in life that tries to hold me back, but everyone has something right? Something that’s trying to hold you back? Someone who says you can’t? Or you shouldn’t?

Well, here’s the thing, only you can decide if you will let your circumstances or difficult times stop you from building the life you want. I know I won’t!

Now I know lockdown has been devastating for anyone in the beauty industry but I’m choosing to look forward to better times ahead and here are my top tips for re-opening with aplomb:

  1. Keep up to date with the latest updates on guidelines from The British Beauty Council. If you join (it’s free so why wouldn’t you?). You’ll get access to their reports. In there you’ll find their guidelines. http://www.britishbeautycouncil.com
  2. Risk Assessments- You need to complete risk assessments for every treatment you offer. It’s up to you to assess the treatment and decide if it can be carried out in a manner that’s safe for both client and therapist.
  3. Best Practice Guides- Following your risk Assessments write out some best practice guides for each treatment, walk through everything from how you’ll health screening could work, to your client arriving at the salon (or you arriving at their home if you’re mobile), right through to cleaning up after they/ you leave.
  4. Personal Protective Equipment- work out what you’re going to need, if disposable how much you’ll need to last you (I’d recommend) a month at least and get it ordered as soon as you can, lead times are likely to be longer than usual.
  5. Do a stock and equipment check- make sure nothing has spoiled, that you have enough of all of your disposables and consumables, and check all electrical equipment is in good working order and PAT tested.
  6. Cleaning- Write (or update) your cleaning schedule, in-line with current guidelines and create a cleaning checklist.
  7. Contact your clients- Either to start a waiting list or to ask who’s desperate for an appointment and who’s happy to wait, this should help you to plan your diary.
  8. Contact your Employees- Make sure any employees or self employed therapists are fully briefed on the risk assessments you’ve completed and are ready to implement the best practice guides.
  9. Follow the top experts For your industry, like Marion Newman and Doug Schoon in the nails world, both are on Facebook and have websites. They have probably the most up to date take on what re-opening will look like.
  10. Await the 4th July announcement from the government, we should know if we can re-open and when. 

I hope these tips help you to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and be ready for the crowds when you re-open. I’m aiming to comeback stronger than ever, I won’t give up on my dreams. 

I won’t ever let that happen!

Kerri Hendry, Business Coach & Nail Tech at Kerri Hendry Coaching / Five by Five Mobile Nails

Kerri Hendry is a Nail Technician & Business Coach specialising in helping talented nail technicians to start and scale their businesses, using her six pillar approach which shows clients how to build a robust business by starting whit their why, knowing their Ideal Clients, planning effective strategies, setting goals, creating a personal brand and improving visibility.

Kerri’s 20 year businesses career highlights include working as the supply chain planner for a £32m category in a blue chip company, and managing the national installations department for a large temporary fencing company.

When a chronic condition prematurely ended her successful business career Kerri decided to pick herself up and to use it as an opportunity to retrain and become a self employed nail technician, working on a part time basis when her health allowed.

During her time in the Nails industry Kerri noticed talented nail technicians failing as entrepreneurs, due to a lack of business skills and support, she has resolved to change this by teaching the business skills and techniques to enable them to stand out in a fiercely competitive market.

Kerri is a country girl at heart and lives with her two black cats in a cozy little cabin on a Farm in rural Somerset. When not working she can often be found curled up with a cat and a good book.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Humble Beginnings

by Gina Alcedo
Community//

The Little-Known Tale of OPI’s Unlikely Origins

by Suzi Weiss-Fischmann
Work Smarter//

How Vertigo Changed the Way I Work

by Sarah Hall

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.