10 Things You Can Do to Become Wildly Confident

“Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess.” ~ Sabrina Carpenter

No one is born with limitless self-confidence. Like most of us we need to do the work to master our confidence. Self-confidence is something you create by overcoming feelings of fear, perfectionism, and self-doubt. Being confident is nothing more than a belief in yourself. It’s the feeling of certainty that you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to regardless of any obstacles or roadblocks. Confidence comes from within, and you can find ways of being wildly confident at any time.

This doesn’t mean learning how to be wildly confident will solve all of your problems. Nor does it mean that you have to be completely sure of yourself at all times. Confidence isn’t about knowing it all, it’s about trusting yourself, and believing that no matter what happens, you are capable of handling it and learning from the outcome.

WHY IS CONFIDENCE IMPORTANT

Becoming wildly confident is important for every aspect of your life, and there are some instances in which it’s critical, especially when you feel like completely giving up. Confidence is what turns your thoughts into action. Without it, you hold yourself back. You need it to take action.

When you are wildly confident, you believe you are good enough, you believe you have value to offer, and your thoughts lead to action. Such as, starting a new job, asking for that promotion, or launching a new business.

For a while now, professional women have subscribed to the belief that if you work hard you will get ahead. The truth is that it’s not enough to be competent and perform well. You also need to be wildly confident. Many women make the mistake of only proving their value through their competence, and forget to build their personal brand and exposure in their organization.

To create a personal brand and gain exposure, you need to be able to stretch out of your comfort zone and build relationships with key decision makers. You need to lead key initiatives, speak up in meetings, and give presentations. You need to gain trust and credibility. All of these things require you to be wildly confident in yourself. So, how do you create more confidence if you’re feeling a little unsure of yourself?

10 THINGS YOU CAN DO TO BECOME WILDLY CONFIDENT

1. Stop Comparing Yourself

Sometimes, it’s hard not to compare your life to someone else’s, but the truth is you’ll never truly know what someone else’s life is like because they only let you see what they want you to know. Therefore, it’s pointless to compare yourself to the next woman. You’ll never be her and she’ll never be you. Instead, you should focus on being the best version of you. Don’t let comparison be your confidence killer.

2. Accept You Are Perfectly Imperfect

No one has a perfect life no matter what we see on social media. Everyone is learning and growing in one area or another. Being confident is accepting yourself for who you are, flaws and all, and embracing your imperfect self. Confident women are comfortable with who they are and what they have to offer the world.

3. Maintain Your Positivity

Recognize that everything is temporary and maintain a positive attitude even when things do not go as planned. Worrying about things you cannot change does not do you any good. Don‘t worry about what others may or may not think of you; just focus on your own life.

4. Set Your Boundaries

Saying no can sometimes be difficult, but it’s required. If you continually say yes to other people all the time, it can leave you feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained. You shouldn’t feel bad for saying no to someone.

5. Set Your Goals

Every confident woman sets clear goals for her life. Create a clear plan with what you want to do and how you want to get there. Don’t just sit back and let life happen to you. You are the author of your life – what do you want it to look like?

6. Focus On Your Strengths

You know what you are good at so focus on that. Don’t quit because you don’t know how to do something. Utilize your tools and resources to find solutions to problems. Remember, you are a force to be reckoned with.

7. Tackle Your Fears

Sometimes you’re afraid to pursue your wildest dreams because you fear failure, rejection, or criticism. Your inner critic speaks up and says, “you’re not good enough”, “you can’t do it”, or “you’re not the expert”. The truth is, you already have everything you need to reach your potential and achieve your goals. The only thing standing in your way is YOU.

8. Use Your Body Language

It’s easy to spot a confident woman from across the room. She doesn’t even have to speak. The way she carries herself tells her story. Her body language is deliberate, she stands tall and she always has eye contact with whomever she speaks to. Anyone can talk and say mere words, but a confident woman will always have a strong self-esteem and it will show in her body language.

9. Practice Self-Care

A confident woman recognizes the importance of taking care of herself both inward and outward. She knows that self-care is really important to rejuvenate and restore herself if she wants to be able to keep going. Confidence doesn’t mean that you are a superwoman. Confidence means that you know you are not and you need a break every now and again.

10. Remain True to Yourself

Every confident woman is made very differently for a reason. You have different opinions and do different things. Confidence means that sometimes you have to be prepared to go it alone if no one else will back you. Confident women always remain true to themselves.

It’s important to remember that becoming wildly confident is a journey. You can become wildly confident as long as you are willing to work at it. When you step into your true confidence, you can do what you want to do, feel how you want to feel, and be who you want to be in this world. And, that’s true beauty!

If you want to learn how to become wildly confident, book a FREE consult call today!