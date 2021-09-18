10 Things to Consider Before Making a Career Switch

Introduction

Do you often wake up in the morning and dread work? Do you feel like watching the minutes tick by while you stare at the clock at work?

If you don’t feel like you’re doing work that you love anymore, whatever the sign, it might just be time to call it quits- quite literally. However, before you quit your job and throw caution to the wind, you should do some thinking to make sure that the decision you’re making is right.

There are aspects of another job you should consider before switching careers. Prior to making the career change, think about these:

Things to Consider Before Making a Career Switch

Intellectually challenging

Seeking out a job that is more mentally stimulating is another worthy reason for career switching. Being bored at work sucks. It’s a win-win if you give more in-depth experience for the future and if you find something that’s more interesting for you now.

Company advancement opportunity

Switching careers to work for an organization that lets you get a more promising career path should always be considered, even if it feels like a lateral move to take on the new role. Finding out whether or not the prospective employer will invest is especially important for advancement with formal technical training or career guidance.

Location

Consider both the commute and the site when you’re thinking about career opportunities. Professional cover letter writing is great since they will always consider your comfort level in different settings. Some people hate working in big cities because of the tons of lunch options and because of the many people bustling about- others love it. It is important that you know what will suit you best and what better way to do so than with professional services by your side.

Company culture

It will feel like a perfect culture match if you’re employed by a company that makes work enjoyable. As well as retention, company culture can also increase employee satisfaction. Consider these elements when you make the switch to another organization that has a better company culture:

Communication

Sense of influence and recognition

Clarity

Values and ethics

Inclusion and diversity

Team and support

Collaboration

Reward culture

Personal growth

Work-life balance

Innovation

Personal growth can be interpreted however you see fit. Personal growth can mean being asked to present in front of employees when you fear public speaking. Personal growth can also mean that you are required to use your newly acquired skills from your degree to land the job of your dream.

For self-fulfillment, consider your long-term goals. It might be worth the move if your ultimate goal is the fulfillment of yourself. It might also be worth the move if this new career pathway brings you close to seeing them through fruition.

Flexibility

Behind better vision insurance, dental, and health- flexibility is the most valued benefit. Through flexibility, individuals can get unlimited vacations, work-from-home options, and extra vacation time.

The flexibility to work remotely or make your own schemes if you have a family obligation may trump everything else- even money in some cases.

Motive

Why do you want to leave the job you currently have? It may not be the best move if you’re looking for a new job only to get out of your current situation. You should not make a move out of depression even though there are plenty of career opportunities.

A career change should only be made if you’re taking the next step. The new career should match your skills and interest while also providing more opportunities for advancements. A great way to ensure this is through TopCV.

Colleagues

A myriad of quotes may have been heard by you about the company you keep. You should consider what new colleagues can potentially offer even though you don’t have a choice in your co-workers.

If your team can challenge you to learn or elevate you, it can show how ambitious you are. Future career opportunities can be better introduced to or connected with if you have the right people in your circle.

Salary

Money! Money is what will motivate most employees to switch jobs. It’s important to consider the amount you’re getting paid and the work that you’re doing. Annual salary should not be looked at. Instead, how many hours per week, the market rate, and the type of work should be considered.

Benefits package

If you have dependents or health issues, benefits packages should be at the top of your list. From employer to employer, consider the monetary worth for the benefit package differences. Think beyond vision, dental, and health insurance. Some kind of long-term- and short-term disability insurance is offered by most employers. Consider retirement plans, a 401(k) match, or paid time off (PTO)

Key takeaway

Because making a career switch can affect many aspects of your family and personal life, it is a huge decision. Changing jobs will transform your life from the money you earn to the hours you work.

Weigh up the negatives and positive of both the career your thinking of switching to and your current job. This will make your life easier in deciding whether the upheaval will be worth the career change.

By taking on board the above advice and tips, the right career choices for your future can surely be made. There are outplacement services available where your experience and profile can be matched with your career and the company options that are best for you.