10 Things Money Can’t Buy

“Money has never made man happy, nor will it; there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has the more one wants.”­ – Benjamin Franklin

When you reach a certain age, you begin to realize the importance of money. While true that “money can’t buy happiness”, it at least provides some security. Being poor is never something that one strives to attain. Many people who become extremely wealthy often grow up in poor households, which strengthens their resolve to never again relive the experience.

There isn’t anything wrong with having money, per se. Many people who are affluent have worked diligently to achieve the success necessary to accumulate wealth. It’s the prioritization of accumulating money at all costs that is the problem. It is in this relentless pursuit that many people realize that money is not, and never will be, the answer to what makes a person happy.

If you need further proof, look to Hollywood, California. How many actors, actresses, singers and performers have we seen completely destroy themselves because of drugs, alcohol, depression, and other addictions?

Robin Williams, one of the best actors and comedians of all-time, committed suicide – attributed to depression and drug addiction. Williams was extremely wealthy and successful, yet the wealth was not enough to spare the great performer his life.

Clearly, money cannot buy happiness. What else can money not buy?

HERE ARE 10 THINGS MONEY CANNOT BUY:

1. LOVE

Money can buy lust, attraction and power…but it can’t buy love. This is because love is something intimate; something heartfelt; something mysterious. Money is none of these things. Money is simply a method of exchange – no more and no less. It’s used to pay for a product or a service; its convenience, comfort, and luxury – none of which typify what human beings truly need.

Many of us find this lesson out the hard way. We accumulate more, only to feel emptier. This is because we are raised in a culture that glamorizes wealth; which, in effect, leads to misconceptions and false beliefs.

2. TRUTH

Money may be able to buy influence, but truths are the most influential of all. Oftentimes money is spent to push beliefs or an agenda, and can even be spent to create biased research to bolster an opinion. And oftentimes, it’s the money that wins… in the short term.

In the end, no matter how much money is spent on stifling or skewing the truth, it will always be revealed in the end.

3. TIME

Each passing minute is time that you will never get back; you are one minute closer to dying. This is meant to be morbid or depressing, but truthful. Our life starts to fade away from the moment we are born.

Despite all of the scientific and medical advances, there exists no practical way to significantly extend life…

