5 Technical Skills Every Founder Shall Not Disregard

Technical skills are earned from experiences or education (think, data analysis, project management, and computer programming).

There’s a common belief that a startup founder shall be good only at one thing, i.e. whatever she’s best at.

And this belief can’t be further away from reality.

Don’t get me wrong though, if you are a non-technical founder you are under no obligation to crunch the code. Yet it is your responsibility to obtain and keep nurturing the basic technical skills to understand the value behind the code.

Here they are:

  1. Project Management.
  2. Product Management.
  3. Digital Media & Design.
  4. Marketing & Content Creation (the non-sexy part of it).
  5. Analytics.

So, your advice for October 2021 is – get out there (meetups, LinkedIn) and find a mentor who’s at the top of the field in each of the 5 skills. You don’t need a coach at this stage; just a mentor, the one who’ll share her experience, lessons, and fuckups, so you know what to look for.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Startup Coach | Investor | Author at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a master certified coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale School of Management and Harvard Law School, both in negotiation strategies. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and an author of two Playbooks: Million Dollar Coach Playbook and Million Dollar Investor Playbook.

