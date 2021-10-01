5 Technical Skills Every Founder Shall Not Disregard

There’s a common belief that a startup founder shall be good only at one thing, i.e. whatever she’s best at.

And this belief can’t be further away from reality.

Don’t get me wrong though, if you are a non-technical founder you are under no obligation to crunch the code. Yet it is your responsibility to obtain and keep nurturing the basic technical skills to understand the value behind the code.

Here they are:

Project Management. Product Management. Digital Media & Design. Marketing & Content Creation (the non-sexy part of it). Analytics.

So, your advice for October 2021 is – get out there (meetups, LinkedIn) and find a mentor who’s at the top of the field in each of the 5 skills. You don’t need a coach at this stage; just a mentor, the one who’ll share her experience, lessons, and fuckups, so you know what to look for.