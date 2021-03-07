10 Surprising Ways to Improve Your Body Image—No Dieting Required

According to nationaleatingdisorders.org , body image is how a person sees himself when he is in the mirror or when he imagines himself in his mind. Body image includes what he believes about his appearance (including assumptions and general views), how he feels about his own body (such as height, shape, and weight), and how he feels and controls his body when moving.

Body image in medicine and psychology is aimed at people who have beliefs, emotional attitudes, and perceptions of their own bodies. This term is commonly used when discussing various kinds of disorders and diseases such as body dysmorphic disorder (mental disorder that is fixated on a physical disability that doesn’t actually exist), disorders of honesty of body identity, eating disorders, and somatoparaphrenia (the sufferer denies having all his body parts).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Everyone has a body image towards their physical appearance. But is your body image positive or negative?

How do I change a negative body image to a positive one?

Creating a positive body image starts with building a good relationship with yourself. Everything from family and friends to the media can have a negative influence on body image, but here’s how to take action and work towards a healthier relationship with your body.

Improving your body image, the healthy way

People tend to focus on “problem areas” when they look into the mirror, filling their minds with negative self-talk as they critically appraise their appearance. If you start to internalize these bad thoughts, you can fall into a vicious cycle of never feeling like you look good enough, dieting, and even disordered eating, say experts. There’s a way to put an end to the shame spiral—just check out advice from our health experts on how to improve your body image without dieting.

Ditch negative self-talk

“My thighs are so big.” “I wish my arms looked like hers.” “I wish my stomach was flatter.” Living in a day and age where we’re surrounded by images of perfectly Photoshopped people, it’s not uncommon to have thoughts like these. Research, including a 2016 study published in Psychology of Women Quarterly, shows that negative self-talk can have a detrimental impact on your confidence and mood, says Lindsay Henderson, a psychologist who treats patients virtually via telehealth app, LiveHealth Online, in Pittsford, New York.

Take action: “Start paying attention to how you communicate with yourself, and track both the positive and negative examples of it throughout each day. Noticing and observing this self-talk is the first step toward changing it,” says Henderson. Next, start challenging these messages. “Write down things you like about yourself, and keep those positive messages on hand so you can fight back next time negative self-talk rears its ugly head. The seemingly insignificant act of challenging your own internal thoughts has a remarkable impact on one’s emotions.”. SHOW MORE >>>>

….

Tags: Science, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Diet, Weight Loss, Body Image, Yoga, Exercise, Science, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Diet, Weight Loss, Body Image, Yoga, Exercise, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Self Improvement, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Self Improvement, Diet, Weight Loss, Body Image, Yoga, Exercise, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, Self Improvement, Diet, Weight Loss, Body Image, Yoga, Exercise, Cool Stuff, Health, Diet, Weight Loss, Body Image, Yoga, Exercise