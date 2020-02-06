10 Surprising Things Making Your Back and Neck Hurt, According to a Chiropractor

You know the feeling, you wake up one morning and find you can barely stand up straight because your lower back is killing you. Or maybe you suddenly can’t turn your neck in one direction. How did this happen? You don’t remember doing anything out of the ordinary the day before. Did this just happen for no reason? Is this just a sign of old age??

As a chiropractor, I’m going to share with you some of the common mistakes we make in our everyday life that lead to seemingly overnight back and neck pain.

Oftentimes low back pain sufferers can find relief naturally by making changes to their lifestyles (including sleep, physical activity, stress and body weight). Dr. Josh Axe

That Thick Wallet In Your Back Pocket

Most men are guilty of this one. Placing your wallet in your back pocket (especially one loaded with money) and then sitting on it creates unleveling in your hips and puts pressure on your lower back. Switch the wallet to your front pocket to avoid this painful mistake or ditch the wallet all together and invest in that man purse you’ve had your eye on.

Sleeping On Your Stomach

Stomach sleepers are always surprised when I tell them stomach sleeping is the cause of their neck and back pain. “But I’ve been doing it for years” they say. This is the worst possible sleeping posture you can have for two reasons. One is when you sleep on your stomach you are constantly sleeping with your neck turned and this creates torque on your spine and spinal cord all night. The muscles in your neck become more tight on one side and your range of motion will decrease. Two is, unless you’re super slim and have a strong core, your abdomen is in a sagging position all night pulling on your lower back and setting you up for disc and sciatic problems. So train yourself to switch to your side or back when you wake up on your stomach.

Sitting With Your Legs Crossed

When you sit with your legs crossed, especially at the knee, you are causing strain on your sacroiliac joint (the connection between the hip bone and the spine) and this causes the surrounding muscles to become strained and leads to misalignments in your L4 and L5 vertebrae in your lower back. Overtime, sacroiliac joints become unstable and you are finding yourself with chronic degeneration in the discs of the lower back. Crossing your legs at the ankle or not at all is a better alternative.

Driving For Long Periods of Time

When driving we extend the right leg for extended periods of time and this creates pressure in the hip and low back. The general rule of thumb is after every two hours of driving you should stop and stretch your legs before starting again. Also, make sure you use your lumbar support settings in your car to keep your lower back curve in its natural position so that prolonged flexion of the lumbar spine doesn’t create nerve impingement.

Wearing a Belt Too Tight or at The Wrong Position

Thank goodness low-rise jeans are no longer the latest fashion trend. Wearing belts with low-rise jeans creates compression in the hips and strain on the lower back. It’s similar to having a vice grip around your pelvis, OUCH!! Prolonged compression in this area will create stiffness in the lower back and cause symptoms of numbness or tingling down into the legs. Go for the mom jeans or loosen up that belt one notch to let your low back “breathe”.

Using the Wrong Pillows

Sleeping support is so important when it comes to spinal health. If your pillow is not supporting your head so that your spine stays in a straight line when either lying on your side or your back then you are setting yourself up for chronic neck pain and headaches. A pillow that is too flat will cause the head to drop lower than the spine creating pinched nerves, and one that is too high making the head go above the rest of the spine will create muscular tension and lead to degeneration of the cervical discs. I recommend a contour, memory foam pillow for general head and neck support to most of my patients.

Unsupportive Bra

Carrying a Heavy Purse

Incorrect Posture

Text Neck