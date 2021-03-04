Contributor Log In/Sign Up
10 Stretches to Relax Your Spine After a Hard Day

People who spend many hours sitting each day should pay attention to their back. If the muscles are not stretched correctly, discomfort may rear its ugly head. That’s why it’s essential to stop, breathe deeply, and take a few minutes to practice some simple exercises. After doing so, you’ll feel much better. We know how annoying pain in the neck or lower back can be, so we practice these exercises to help us relieve tension after a hard day of sitting in front of a screen, gently working our core muscles to improve stability.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
1. Cow-face pose

  • Sit on the floor, and after a long breath, bring your left foot toward your right glute with your left knee pointing straight in front of you.
  • Now bring your right leg on top of your left so that your knees line up as close as possible and both face straight ahead. Your feet should be on either side of you, toes pointing behind you.
  • Stretch your spine as much as possible as if an invisible string is pulling your head toward the ceiling.

2. Child stretch

  • Begin this exercise in a position on all fours with your wrists, elbows, and shoulders stacked, placing your palms flat on the floor.
  • Then, slowly push your bottom back as close to your heels as you can, comfortably.
  • Drop your head and chest downward as your arms extend further — as far as they’ll go.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds or even longer. Then slowly return to the starting position. Show more >>>

    Sandrine Fisher

