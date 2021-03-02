Contributor Log In/Sign Up
10 Strategies To Get Great Sleep, No Matter How Stressed You Are

Chances are, you know the frustration of lying awake in bed with a busy mind. Stress from the day can keep even the most exhausted of people up at night. When stress has sent you into a sleep rut, it can feel difficult—if not impossible—to get out of it. But these 10 strategies can all help your mind and body calm down so you can get the restorative sleep you're after, we hope this infographic with things to help you sleep can get you some much-needed shut eye.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
1. Emphasize relaxation one to two hours before bedtime.

In the evening hours, decrease stimulation as much as possible. Dim the lights and slow things down. Do something you find relaxing, such as reading while wearing blue light blocking glasses, practicing gentle yoga without doing any inversions, or taking a warm bath.

As much as possible, make relaxation the theme of the evening. If certain tasks are unavoidable, then practice doing them in a slower, more relaxed manner.

2. Eat the right dinner and consider introducing a supplement to your routine.

At dinner, eat a combination of high-quality proteins and complex carbohydrates, like quinoa mixed with sautéed greens or baked chicken breast sprinkled with roasted pumpkin seeds. For dessert, try a bowl of fresh tart cherries or a frozen yogurt made with frozen tart cherries and coconut milk… Read More >>>

    Sandrine Fisher

