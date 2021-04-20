Contributor Log In/Sign Up
10+ Strange Sleep Tricks That Experts Say Really Work to Solve Your Sleep Problems

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes it difficult for a person to sleep. This condition can be short term (acute) or it can last a long time (chronic). There are several ways to deal with insomnia to make it easier to fall asleep. Here are 10+ strange tricks that experts say really work to solve your sleep problems.

Difficulty sleeping at night can interfere with daily activities.

As soon as you get out of bed, your body feels achy, a little feverish, and a headache because you don’t get enough rest.

Not only makes it uncomfortable, the habit of having difficulty sleeping at night can also interfere with health.

Long-term sleep disturbances have the potential to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression and heart disease.

Research also states that sleep disturbances can cause Alzheimer’s or brain disease that reduces memory to the ability to think gradually.

Launching the official National Sleep Foundation page, the habit of having difficulty sleeping at night can be caused by physical and mental conditions.

It could be that you have a lot of thoughts, are stressed out, depressed, or have anxiety.

Difficulty sleeping can also be caused by habits that interfere with the circadian cycle or the body’s biological clock.

For example, triggered by staying up late at night, taking too long naps, or taking certain drugs.

Given the importance of resting at night, improving sleep quality is important for health.

Types of insomnia

There are two types of insomnia, namely primary and secondary. Here’s a detailed explanation:

Primary insomnia is a sleep disorder that is not related to other health conditions or problems.

Secondary insomnia is difficulty sleeping because of a health condition (such as asthma, depression, arthritis, cancer, or heartburn), pain, medication, or the use of certain substances or alcohol.

10+ Strange Sleep Tricks to Solve Your Sleep Problems

Rub on soothing oils

Studies show that an ancient treatment called Shirodhara may help with insomnia. “This ancient Ayurvedic treatment involves dripping warm brahmi oil onto the forehead of the patient,” says Dr. Kogan. Ananta Ripa Ajmera, a certified Ayurveda health practitioner and yoga instructor and author of The Ayurveda Way, offers another option from the Ashtanga Hridayam text: “Oil your feet, the top of your head, and the backs of your ears before sleeping.” But who wants to crawl into bed with an oily head? No worries. Sit on a towel and warm the container of oil in a bowl of hot water. Ajmera recommends sesame oil for winter and spring or if you have pain, and coconut oil for summer, as it has a cooling potency. Follow with a warm shower and non-drying soap.

