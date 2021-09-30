10 Solid Ways to Improve Employee Mental and Emotional Well-Being

Employees are valuable assets of any company or organization.

Because their mental and emotional well-being is directly proportional to their productivity levels and quality of work, efforts should be made to improve employee mental and emotional well-being.

A company or organization with employees suffering from mental health concerns due to a challenging work environment will eventually suffer from loss of profits, increase in absenteeism, as well as an increase in medical costs and expenditure.

Here’s a list of 10 ways how employee mental and emotional well-being can be significantly improved:

1. Create a Supportive Office Environment

Creating a supportive environment simply means creating a “safe space”, where employees can discuss their matters openly and comfortably. The way to achieve this is through education and by creating awareness, where employees should be educated openly about mental health and campaigns related to it.

For instance, your company can offer counseling programs, which include part-time counselors and other mental health professionals, to the employees.

This way, employees can talk and open up about their struggles and concerns, through phone, video calls, or even face-to-face sessions. The goal of providing such counseling programs is to create a safe place for the employees and to encourage them to talk about their challenges.

2. Create a Sense of Kinship and Unity

Employees should be encouraged to socialize beyond their meetings related to work. This can include short tea or coffee breaks, where employees can get a chance to talk about their day, or whatever interests them.

According to Mr. Anton Hashtora, the CEO of Texas Moving USA, “Companies should even consider changing the office environment if they feel they don’t have ample space for their workers to socialize, relax, and have some ‘ME’ time.”

Your company can also create non-work clack channels, through which employees can engage in any conversion other than work. Creating small clubs can also bring together employees with similar interests and topics.

3. Check-in On Employees Regularly

Interactions and conversations between management and employees should be consistent.

This can include simple warm greetings, and asking about how their day or week has been. By showing interest in the employee’s life, that too in an informal way, makes the employees feel wanted and important.

Therefore, the upper management or leaders should ask employees specific questions, beyond “How are you?”, and also ask about what support would be helpful.

4. Include Employees in Discussions and Decision-making

Involving employees in the decision-making process helps improve their motivation. This is because being included in major meetings and asking for their input creates a sense of purpose and makes them feel more important.

Ultimately, they feel a personal stake in the company, as well as in its success. This will result in an increase in motivation, higher morale, and job satisfaction.

5. Reward Employees

Employees who have done remarkably well in the company should be rewarded.

Good performance by any employee should be rewarded and recognized. This is going to have a significant impact on the well-being of any employee, as they know their work is being appreciated, and their hard work is getting paid off.

Unappreciated and unrecognized employee efforts will only make them feel useless and unworthy, which will only hinder their mental and emotional well-being.

6. Compensation

Monetary values have a considerable impact on the mental and emotional well-being of any employee. Therefore, competitive salaries should be offered to employees, which also includes transparency towards pay reviews.

This will help establish a trust relationship with the employee. Make sure to match the expectations of employees in terms of monetary values.

7. Clean Work Environment

Having good working conditions and environment can have a considerable impact on the mental health of any employee. An employee can be highly productive and stress-free in a working environment that is clean, organized, and has sufficient lighting. However, working in an untidy and unclean environment can add up to the stress of any person, and also hinder their productivity, and ultimately their well-being.

You can also consider adding plants to employees’ workplaces, as adding greenery can help make any space look and feel more comfortable and therapeutic.

8. Encourage Employees to Establish Friendly Relationships with Co-workers

Employees should connect with other colleagues, and engage in conversation with them. Such conversations include anything other than work-related conversations.

This wellness strategy is also going to help increase productivity levels, as working with “friends” helps make work more fun. Moreover, this also promotes teamwork and a sense of togetherness.

9. Establish a Good Work/life Balance

Employees should be given flexible work hours, especially if they feel the need to exit their workplace in the middle of the day due to appointments or other commitments.

This strategy is going to ensure that employees are not overworking or tiring themselves at work, which can result in employee burnout.

Moreover, these employees can also be given more vacation-days, so that they have enough time to recharge and unwind before returning back to work.

10. Ensuring Employees Stay Physically Active At Work

Sitting in one spot, especially in an office, can negatively impact an employee’s emotional and mental well-being. Therefore, employees should be encouraged to walk around and go for small walks during work time and avoid sitting idle for hours.

If possible, companies should also consider providing a free gym membership to their employees.