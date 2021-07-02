10 Secrets to Becoming a More Confident and Effective You

You are a leader whether you have a title, a job, a role, or not. Every day, countless people are learning from what you do and how you do it and what a gift and opportunity that truly is.

How you can become a more confident and effective leader? Here are 10 tips to help you become a more confident and effective version of yourself from a recent conversation of mine with leadership expert, Daphney Ford.

Be aware of your limits. The wall you hit is when you’re putting more out there, than you’re able to actually do or be. Give yourself grace. Remember that good things take time. Take care of you. If you don’t take care of yourself, it’s hard to take care of anybody. Busy doesn’t equal “effective”. Ask yourself whether what you’re doing is contributing to what you’re trying to accomplish or simply keeping you busy. It’s ok to focus on only “one” thing right now. Just because you can do more, doesn’t mean you have to do it all. Start changing the narrative you tell yourself if it’s holding you back. Know where it came from and change it. Once you change it, you can really begin to use your voice. Fact: You can say things confidently without being rude. Believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, what you do, or what you sell, who do you expect to? Be aware of success in all areas of your life. List out all that you’ve accomplished. Look how far you’ve come rather than how far you have to go. “The little things that we’ve done that we may not see as successful, others have seen as successful, are actually creating paths for others who want to get to where we are.” – Daphney F. Accept compliments. Give compliments. Be grateful for your gifts and call out the gifts in others.

You have so much to offer the world. Too often, people hold back on sharing their gifts and shining their light because of how they might be viewed. The truth is, however, that it’s a disservice to not share your gifts with the world. Be confident in your gifts. Share them. Own them. Live them out. You might just help change the world.